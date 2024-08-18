Windies suffer 40-run loss despite late innings fightback from Motie

Kaieteur Sports – It turned out to be a comprehensive win for South Africa, who wrapped up the two Test series 1-0, after beating the hosts West Indies by 40-runs on Day 3 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

This win took South Africa to 10 straight series wins versus the Caribbean side, as they continue to build on their new-look Test team.

After making 160 in the 1st innings, South Africa was eventually bowled out for 246 batting a second time. Top-scorers Aiden Markram (51) and Kyle Verreynne (59), Tony de Zorzi (39) and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (34) lent ideal support.

Pacer Jayden Seales had an amazing outing as he returned second innings and career-best figures of 6-61, which is also the best figures by a West Indian at Providence; thus joining current teammate Shamar Joseph and Coach Darren Sammy as the only other players with 5-fers at the venue.

Seales finished with 9 wickets in total after adding 6 to his 1st innings haul of 3-45; narrowly missing out on being the first West Indies player and second behind former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal (11-111), to finish with 10-wicket haul or more at the Guyana National Stadium.

West Indies spinners Jomel Warrican (2-21) and homeboy Gudakesh Motie (2-61), were the other successful bowlers. Set at 262 to win, West Indies were knocked over for 222 in the 2nd innings, but almost pulled it off thanks to Motie who returned to play a spirited innings of 45.

The left-arm spinner traded the ball for bat in this innings as he shared what was almost a match-winning partnership of 77 alongside wicket-keeper Joshua DaSilva (27).

South Africa bowled with a pack-like mentality, with pacers Kagiso Rabada (3-37) and Wiaan Mulder (2-35) keeping things lively.

Veteran left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj who became his country’s leading Test spinner in terms of wickets taken, grabbed 3-50 while off-break bowler Dane Piedt (2-50) picked up wickets at crucial stages for their team.

Windies lost their first wicket when Rabada removed the out-of-form Mikyle Louis (4) prior to lunch as the chase got off to a careless start.

By lunch, Windies were 220 runs behind with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (29) and Keacy Carty (17) already in double figures but when play resumed, both openers were removed by some spot-on bowling from Mulder, who pinned the Windies skipper LBW before forcing Carty into chopping a delivery onto his stumps.

After looking settled with the Tea break approaching, Kaveem Hodge (29) played a bad shot against a hostile Rabada’s, who was left stranded on 299 Test wickets and paid the price with his wicket, as the 100 came up a little after in the 27th over.

Prior to Tea, Piedt struck two huge blows, first removing Alick Athanaze (15) who played a carless shot only to be out caught, while Jason Holder (0) suffered the same fate, attempting a big shot which was swallowed by Mulder at Long-On.

New batsmen Motie and Da Silva almost got the job done, with the Guyanese spinner hitting five crisp fours and a six before Maharaj accounted for the dismissal of both players; while Maharaj removed Seales (4), leaving Warrican stranded on 25* to seal an emphatic series win away. (C. Ross)