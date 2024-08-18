Local boy Niles conquer St Luican Monrose on opening night

Trinidad, St Lucia also with two wins each

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association, in partnership with the National Sports Commission, kicked off its premier Youth Boxing event at the National Gymnasium. Honouring the region’s boxing talent, the 7th Edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys’ and Girls’ Boxing Championship got underway on Friday evening, featuring nine thrilling bouts.

On the opening night, host nation Guyana secured three victories, with Chance Niles, Kenroy Klass, and Kenroy Holder emerging triumphant in the Junior’’s 70kg and Schoolboys’ 37kg weight categories. They made an impressive start to the 2024 competition with three wins in four bouts. Meanwhile, St. Lucia (STL) demonstrated its strength by delivering upsets, defeating Trinidad and Tobago’s (TTO) Zade Williams and Barbados’ Cai Reid in the Junior’s division.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Neraj Mahadeosingh claimed victory over Suriname’s Valentino Artist in the Youth 57kg weight class, ensuring a win for the twin-island nation. His compatriot, Makieve Bellielle, also shone, defeating St. Lucia’s Denzel Stephen in the Junior’s 63kg weight class to secure their second win of the night.

Guyana’s Chance Niles captivated the crowd with the third victory of the evening for his country, defeating St. Lucia’s Orlando Monrose in the Junior’s 70kg bout. Though Monrose displayed effective combinations and a powerful uppercut, Niles’ lightning-fast counterpunches dominated the fight, leading to a point’s decision in favour of Niles, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Kenroy Klass and Kenroy Holder also contributed to Guyana’s success. Klass outboxed fellow Guyanese Rayon France in the Schoolboys’ 37kg contest, while Holder decisively overpowered Harld Waldron to cement Guyana’s second win in the same weight class.

In the Youth division, Mahadeosingh (TTO) showcased a powerful combination, overwhelming Suriname’s Valentino Artist in the 57kg category. Surinamese boxer Charel Maine also proved to be a force, defeating St. Lucia’s Donaii Cooman in the Youth 60kg weight class.

The tournament featured five Junior’s bouts, with St. Lucia’s flamboyant Harve Charlemagne defeating Trinidad and Tobago’s Zade Williams in the 66kg division. In the 63kg contest, Makieve Bellielle (TTO) outboxed St. Lucia’s Denzel Stephen, winning all three rounds. Barbados concluded the night with mixed results: Jaquan Grant secured their only win by defeating Guyana’s Antonio Stephens in the 66kg bout, while Cai Reid (BAR) fell short after an exciting three-round battle in the 80kg division.

The tournament continued on Saturday with Day two action, featuring more thrilling bouts, including several female matchups also setting the tone for an ecstatic final night showdown. The championship is set to conclude today, with further details to be published in an upcoming edition.