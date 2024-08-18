Domestic abuse survivor, Indranie Codrington finds empowerment through pageantry

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – Survivors of Domestic Abuse often find ways to heal the emotional scars that they sustain as a result of the dreadful ordeals. Some choose therapy and other use more unconventional methods of dealing with their issues. For Indranie Codrington, a 34-year-old single mother of three, pageantry became part of the journey of helping her find herself again.

Codrington, also known as Ariana Vee, was catapulted in the local spotlight when she was sashed ‘Miss Skeldon Universe’ in this year’s Miss Universe Guyana competition.

She told The Waterfalls that when she decided to step into the role, she understood that she was likely to face a lot of public scrutiny, given that she is not the traditional pageantry material. However, the single mom said that the Miss Universe platform offered her a space to build confidence and advocate for survivors of domestic abuse.

She went for it and although she was not among the winners of this year’s competition; her journey to the Miss Universe Guyana stage was one of self-discovery and empowerment.

Codrington also made history as one of the first sets of moms to participate in the Miss Universe Guyana by virtue of the franchise lifting the restriction for participants.

“This gave me an opportunity to relive my childhood dream because I always wanted to do pageantry,” the young woman said. She related however that her life has been marred by significant challenges, particularly a tumultuous and abusive relationship.

Being in Guyana, Codrington moved to the United States with her family at the age of 11. She later married at the age of nineteen.

“My freedom was taken away from me, and I felt my life was over when I was married… It felt like I was living in a dark hole,” Codrington said adding that she often felt powerless.

It wasn’t until 2022 that she made the brave decision to leave her abuser. She recalled that it was not easy as she became a single mother of a 13, 10 and seven-year-old. She also endured financial and emotional difficulties but nevertheless felt a sense of liberation.

She says. “I was able to make choices for myself and reclaim my freedom.” This marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life, one characterized by resilience and the pursuit of her long-held dreams.

As such, she said being on the stage at Miss Universe Guyana, “I felt like it was my rebirth. I wasn’t aware I had this much strength and resilience. The Miss Universe Guyana contestant not only faced her own fears but public critique. She noted that there were a lot of mean comments by online users about her physical appearance.’

“I don’t believe in body shaming people, all my life I was body shamed that’s a fun fact. So I was prepared to be belittled because that was what I have been all my life by my abuser. And going on the stage in Guyana and being bashed was nothing new to me and that was why I was able to handle it” she added

Despite the criticism, Codrington proudly walked the stage and embraced her body.

“The pageant made me realized that I am an empowered woman and I have a voice now. Through the pageant I was able to fulfill my dream…I did not go there for publicity or fame; I didn’t try to be this woman that society had this expectation of. I went there as myself to represent myself and my story as an advocate. As a result, the domestic abuse survivor gained a lot more confidence in herself and her purpose.

“I have gained this confidence to walk out on that stage because I want to do something for myself and I finally got the opportunity to do so, I want to be better. Looking at my mother and seeing how much she has sacrificed her entire life and not being able put herself, first has made me feel that I didn’t want to be that person. I wanted to follow my dreams and to be able to be happy even as I look at the responsibilities of my children.”

Beyond the platform as a former contestant of the Miss Universe Guyana pageant, Codrington shared that she continues to keep her promise of spreading awareness to domestic abuse in her community.