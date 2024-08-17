Verreynne, Markram fifties turn Proteas luck around, as Windies toil on tough 2nd day

West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence Day 2…

– South Africa lead by 239-runs heading into Day 3

Kaieteur Sports – Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne steadied the South African ship with a classy 2nd innings half-centuries which helped extend the lead to 239 runs heading into Day 3 versus the Windies at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The second day of the final Test belonged to the South Africans, who shifted the momentum after a more composed, proactive approach to their batting during the second innings.

West Indies resumed on 97-7 but were eventually bowled out for 144 in 42.4 overs, thanks to Jason Holder who turned his overnight score 33 into 54 not out.

The all-rounder struck 6 fours and a six as he added a 43-ball, 40-run 10th wicket partnership with Joseph, who found the fence on four occasions along with a maximum in his 25 off 27 ball innings.

At the close of play on Day 2, South Africa were 223-5. Markram led with 51 off 108 balls with six fours. Support came from Tristan Stubbs (24) and his partner at the top, Tony deZori (39).

In-form wicket-keeper/batsman Verreynne was 50 not out while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was on 34 at stumps.

The pair kept the ship afloat as they saw the lead grow past 200, with their unbroken partnership of 84 setting the tone for an interesting third day.

West Indies fast-bowler Jayden Seales carried his form over into the 2nd innings, leading with 3-52 while Guyanese left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie chipped in with 2-51.

After looking to stretch their meager lead which hovered around the 50-run mark heading into lunch, openers de Zori who hit 5 fours and Markram looked completely different from the first innings as they played more confident cricket strokes.

The pair put on South Africa’s as well as their 50 in the 10th over of the first afternoon session, following the resumption of play after lunch break.

Both batsmen found the ropes with relative ease, as the left/right-hand combo proved to be an irritant to the Windies fast-bowlers, who struggled a bit on the second day pitch.

Seales got the first breakthrough when he broke the edge of Ze Zori, who fell to an excellent catch from wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva, but South Africa’s 100-run lead came up shortly after with new batsman Tristan Stubbs coming to the crease.

When tea arrived, the Proteas had already established a lead of 127 runs with Markram being completely settled at this point, just a few runs shy away from a half-century.

Shortly after reaching his milestone, Markram fell to Motie, who also trapped opposition skipper Temba Bavuma (4) LBW.

The mini collapse saw Seales then dismiss both Stubbs and David Bedingham who was bowled for a duck, leaving Verreynne with much to do.

South Africa came out after the final intermission of the day looking to push their lead to a possible 200-run mark, with the home team desperately needing wickets.

Play continues today from 10:00h. (C. Ross)

Scores: South Africa 160 and 223 for 5 (Markram 51, Verreynne 50*, Seales 3-52, Motie 2-61) lead West Indies 144 (Holder 54*, Mulder 4-32, Burger 3-49, Maharaj 2-8) by 239 runs.