Six teams remain in CSGI country wide pool tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Over the last 3 weeks we have witnessed many vigorous and exciting matches from 20 Pools teams coming out of Linden, Bartica, Berbice, East Bank, Georgetown, East Coast, West Bank, and West Coast. We saw these teams battling it out on 9ft tables throughout Guyana fighting for a position in the final matches and ultimately lifting the 2024 CSAG and Ivanoff National Team Championship Trophy.

It’s now crunch time and we are down to our final six teams: Team Predators, East Bank Snipers, Cue in Line, Chief Pool Club, Berbice Strikers and Suicide Squad.

These teams were set to battle yesterday with the final four on show today at Butchers Chill Spot on Sheriff Street.

These teams have shown throughout this tournament why they deserve to be in the final six. They have showcased class and skills in every match to outsmart and outplay their opponents ensuring their spot in the final six and move closer to the lucrative prize fund of over 2 million dollars.

Peerless Solutions East Bank Snipers and Suicide Squad have already cemented their spot in the 1st semi finals. We encourage pool fans to come witness the remaining action as the other four teams battle it out for the last two semi-final spots.

Yesterday, Cue in Line took on Team Predators at Jason Pool Bar (South Georgetown), and Berbice Strikers faced Chief Pool Club at Butchers Chill Spot (Sheriff Street) to determine the final four.

The final four teams will go head-to-head today, Saturday, August 17th, to battle it out in the Semi finals to secure their position in the final which is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, August 18th at Butchers Chill Spot from 2pm.

The Board of Directors of Cue Sports Association Guyana Inc. would like to thank and congratulate everyone who participated in this first-of-a-kind tournament in Guyana, and we wish all the teams who are still in the tournament the best of luck.

CSAG would also like to thank the following venues for hosting the games: Sunil and Son Pool Bar (Mahaica), Butchers Chill Spot (Sheriff Street), Suraj Sports Bar (Meten-Meer-Zorg) and Jason Pool Bar (South).

Ivanoff Vodka is the title sponsor, with Toucan Distributors, Farfan and Mendes, Websource Guyana, American Construction, KBS Electrical, Premier Innovations Guyana, Auto Fashion, MMG and Coss Cutter are other main sponsors.