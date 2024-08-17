Labourer on $60,000 bail for stealing motor blower and other items

Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old labourer of Lot 150 Johanna South, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice was placed on $60,000 bail on Friday after being charged with Simple Larceny.
The accused, Ravindra Totaram, known as Ravin, reportedly stole several items from Alvin Rupert, a 64-year-old rice farmer.
Among the stolen items are a motor blower valued at $120,000, an impact gun worth $75,000, a grinding machine priced at $20,000, and a Bluetooth radio valued at $5,000.
The items were reportedly stolen from Rupert’s residence between August 12 and 13, 2024.
Totaram appeared before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy at the Whim Magistrates’ Court, where the charges were read to him. He is scheduled to return to court on September 17, 2024.
