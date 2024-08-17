Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Aug 17, 2024 News, Sports

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking for suitable contractors to procure and install bucket seats at sport facilities in Regions Two and Ten.

This was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The ministry is seeking contractors to procure bucket seats for the Anna Regina, Mackenzie and Bayroc grounds.

Thirteen contractors have bid for the contract.
The ministry was allocated approximately $8.8 billion this year to execute its programmes and projects.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement & Installation of Bucket Seats Lots 1-5.

Construction of Façade and Finishing Work to Table Tennis Training Facility National racquet Centre.

Supply and Installation of Air Conditioning Units (Lots 1-3).

Chambers of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP)

Design and Supervision of the Construction of the New Main Office of the DPP.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Supply and Commissioning of a Type III ambulance.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Electrical Upgrade of Mabaruma Regional Hospital Powerhouse and Network.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Aug 17, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking for suitable contractors to procure and install bucket seats at sport facilities in Regions Two and Ten. This was revealed at...
Read More
Verreynne, Markram fifties turn Proteas luck around, as Windies toil on tough 2nd day

Verreynne, Markram fifties turn Proteas luck...

Aug 17, 2024

Guyanese cyclists to compete in 33rd Tour Cycliste de Guiana in French Guiana

Guyanese cyclists to compete in 33rd Tour...

Aug 17, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots Better-Hope to victory with hat-trick

Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots...

Aug 17, 2024

GFF signs exclusive kit deal with European Sports Brand MEYBA

GFF signs exclusive kit deal with European Sports...

Aug 17, 2024

Maurice Solomon & Co sponsors upcoming Medal Play Golf Tournament at Lusignan Golf Club

Maurice Solomon & Co sponsors upcoming Medal...

Aug 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]