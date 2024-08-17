Bids open for procurement of bucket seats for new sport grounds

Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking for suitable contractors to procure and install bucket seats at sport facilities in Regions Two and Ten.
This was revealed at the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The ministry is seeking contractors to procure bucket seats for the Anna Regina, Mackenzie and Bayroc grounds.
Thirteen contractors have bid for the contract.
The ministry was allocated approximately $8.8 billion this year to execute its programmes and projects.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Procurement & Installation of Bucket Seats Lots 1-5.
Construction of Façade and Finishing Work to Table Tennis Training Facility National racquet Centre.
Supply and Installation of Air Conditioning Units (Lots 1-3).
Chambers of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP)
Design and Supervision of the Construction of the New Main Office of the DPP.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Supply and Commissioning of a Type III ambulance.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Electrical Upgrade of Mabaruma Regional Hospital Powerhouse and Network.
