Bandit allegedly shot while trying to rob money changer

Kaieteur News – One of two bandits was shot on Friday while attempting to rob a moneychanger at the corner of America Street and Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

Reports are that masked bandits on a motorcycle attacked the moneychanger, Terrance Dean around 12:00hrs. He reportedly ran into a nearby store, J’s Outlet, to hide from the bandits and they fired shots behind him but the manager of the store returned fire and one of them was shot but managed to escape with his accomplice.

Kaieteur News was initially told that it was the on-duty security guard that shot at the bandits but police found out that it was the manager who returned fire.

Kaieteur News’s reporters were at Georgetown Magistrates’ Court when they heard gunshots at midday. They reportedly “peeped” through the window and saw people running for cover.

The reporters ventured to the location to find out what transpired and learnt that it was an attempted robbery of the moneychanger.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, police were already there. The victim was still inside of a closed J’s Outlet, hiding.

Police opened the shutters of the building assuring the victim and others inside that it was safe for them to exit.

The victim, visibly traumatised, came out of the building and began to share his story with onlookers and other reporters at the scene.

Dean said the masked men approached him on a motorcycle saying, “Shoot he and kill he.”

“I get rob the 27th of last month of GYD $900,000”, he said while explaining that it could be the same bandits who had robbed him before.

After hearing the men say, ‘Shoot he and kill he,” the moneychanger ran for his life.

Dean ran into the nearby store but the men followed him and began firing several shots.

Dean told Kaieteur News that shots were returned from inside the store, resulting in one of the masked men being shot by the store’s manager.

However, the injured bandit still managed to escape the scene with his accomplice.

Meanwhile, a security guard stationed at the High Court, recalled seeing the men speeding along Charlotte Street on a motorcycle.

When Kaieteur News left the scene, police ranks were still conducting investigations.

In a statement later released by police, investigators confirmed that one of the suspects is under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Police were able to locate him in the critical bay at the GPHC after he fled the scene. He had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his left lower abdomen according to police.

Police identified him as Elijah Martine commonly known as ‘Swine’, a 23-year-old unemployed man of C-Field Sophia Georgetown.

Martine had reportedly gone to the GPHC for treatment and police stationed there had questioned him about his injury but he chose to remain silent. According to police, Martine and an accomplice had attacked a 51-year-old moneychanger Dean at the corner of America Street and Avenue of the Republic. One of them fired shots behind Dean as he ran for cover inside of J’s Outlet store. Police said that a 33-year-old security guard on duty at the time drew his weapon – a Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol-to fend off the shooter but the suspect ended up taking away his weapon.

Police continued that the store’s 29-year-old manager saw the security guard being held at gunpoint and drew his licensed weapon to protect that individual. He reportedly discharged the round that struck the suspect in his stomach. The suspect, according to police, ended up dropping his weapon and running out of the store with the security guard’s weapon before making good his escape with the accomplice along Charlotte Street, Georgetown.

Detectives who arrived at the scene recovered the dropped firearm along with multiple 9mm spent shells. They also obtained footage from nearby security cameras and are currently reviewing them.

Meanwhile, at around 13:20hrs, detectives received information that one of the suspects was hospitalized at GPHC.

He and his accomplice were both dressed in blue jumpsuits at the time of the robbery. (Shania Williams and Celina Nathu)