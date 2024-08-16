Guyana to face toughest challenge at this year’s championship

– The boxers are here: Six nations, 3 nights!

Kaieteur Sports – The boxers have arrived, and excitement is building as the 2024 Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Tournament is set to kick off at the National Gymnasium from today August 16 to 18.

Over the next three nights, host nation Guyana will face its biggest challenge yet as the tournament expands to six participating territories, giving the six-time champions an extra challenge as they prepare for a seventh championship title.

Suriname’s 10-man squad is poised to pull off some upsets, aiming to dethrone the reigning champions. First-time participants Antigua are also looking to make an impact, though they will only have two of their best boxers in action. Grenada, meanwhile, will be represented by its largest contingent to date, adding depth and competitiveness to the event. Trinidad and Tobago and St. Lucia, who arrived Wednesday night, are bringing additional talent to the tournament, ensuring a tough competition for all.

The tournament, which began in 2016 with just three nations, continues to grow, both in terms of participating countries and the number of young athletes. Its primary focus is on fostering the holistic development of boxing across the Caribbean.

Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), expressed optimism about the tournament’s growth during a meeting yesterday. He noted that this year’s event features the largest number of participants yet. “Tournaments like these are crucial for developing our young boxers,” Ninvalle remarked.

The event received praise from the teams during the briefing, with all participants commending Ninvalle for successfully hosting one of the region’s premier youth boxing championships. The tournament often referred to as the “Youth Olympics” of Caribbean boxing, offers invaluable exposure and experience to the future stars of the sport.

The action starts today at 6:00 PM each night, with the GBA reaffirming its commitment to elevating the standard of youth boxing in the Caribbean as part of its mission to produce world-class athletes.

The customary weigh-in exercise is also scheduled for today (Friday) at Brittany Apartments in Georgetown.