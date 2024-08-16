Govt. launches digital platforms for mining and forestry management

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, the Ministry of Natural Resources unveiled two new online platforms which show the allocation of mining and forestry resources across Guyana.

These digital tools provide comprehensive maps detailing the distribution of resources managed by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC). The platforms were launched during the ministry’s mid-year press conference held in Georgetown. Head of Policy, Planning and Coordination at the ministry, Omkar Lochan, stated that the GGMC’s Mineral Tenure (https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/790ce0003be5464a815be1862ff594d9) and the GFC Forest Allocation Map (https://cadasta.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e543e1d1d8f04bc29e16b448cd0beb76) can be accessed from both agencies website are accessible to the public at no cost. The development of these platforms was supported by the United States government, Lochan stated.

Moreover, he demonstrated how users can navigate these platforms. He highlighted that the tools, powered by the Kadaster platform—a global nonprofit organization specializing in geospatial technology that allow government bodies to efficiently store, analyze, and share geospatial data.

Lochan explained that each mineral property within the GGMC’s Mineral Tenure system is assigned a unique identification number for easy tracking on the map. “Each data point has attributes as well, you will see the file number, you will see the applicant, the application date, the type of permit and acreage. The map allows you to search as well, so I could search [for whichever property],” he stated.

He assured, “It is searchable…It is easy to use.”

Notably, the map also features a search function, enabling users to locate large and medium-scale operations with ease. The current version of the platform does not include small-scale claims. “Unfortunately, the small scale, claims are not on this map but persons could go into the GGMC and request that,” it was stated.

The map also offers users the ability to view adjacent properties and natural landmarks like rivers. There is also the option to view protected areas, Amerindian titled lands, and quarry sites. Importantly, Lochan said that users can download the available information directly from the platform.

As for the Forestry Resource Allocation Map, Lochan highlighted its utility for both public users and internal operations at the GFC. Through the platform, users can search for specific forestry concessions and locate sawmills and lumber yards, complete with addresses and contact details. Furthermore, in relation to both maps, Lochan displayed another feature which shows both paved roads and trails.

“Last thing I want to show you and its applicable to both maps…one of the things that we use this data for is when we are allocating whether its through a lottery or auction, we could actually look at our map and see where infrastructural developments in terms of roads would be needed and then we budget for that,” he added.