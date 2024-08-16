Fitness Express/GAPLF Raw Nationals set for Sunday at the GDF Gymnasium

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana amateur Powerlifting Federation is set to host its RAW National championships this Sunday, August 18 at the GDF Gymnasium, Camp Ayangana for the first time.

In the Federation’s ongoing quest to expand the sport, the body reached out to the GDF to host this marquee competition there for the first time and they have graciously acquiesced and has been working with the Federation to assist in other ways beyond just the venue.

GAPLF President, Franklin Wilson has expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief of Staff Brigadier Omar Khan as well as Captain Vernon Burnette and Major Sinclair for the leading role they have all played in making the facility available for this prestigious competition.

Some of the strongest men and women in the land are expected to be on the platform including Carlos Petterson Griffith, Bjorn Williams, Kheon Evans, Dimetri Chan, and Vijai Rahim among others.

Meanwhile, longtime corporate supporter, Fitness Express has once again come on board as the main sponsor for this event.

Manager, Jamie McDonald handed over the cheque to GAPLF President Franklin Wilson at the company’s, John and Sheriff Street Campbellville location noting that he is always happy to be supporting the sport.

“Fitness Express is always happy to be supporting this sport which we have been doing for well over a decade. Powerlifting has been doing Guyana proud, our lifters have been doing themselves proud and we want to continue playing our part. What we’ll also be doing is rewarding the overall male and female best lifters with a hamper made up of the products that we sell.”

McDonald wished every athlete that will be hitting the platform on Sunday the best. And President Wilson extended thanks to McDonald on behalf of his executive and the powerlifting fraternity for his and Fitness Expresses’ continued investment in the sport.

“Mr. McDonald, yourself and company have played and integral role in the success of our lifters over the years and you have continued to make an invaluable contribution towards our continued success, and we are very thankful for this. We want to wish your company continued success.”

Action on Sunday will get underway from 09:30hrs and fans can be assured of some scintillating action with the big guns coming at each other in the squat, bench press and deadlift. Also in attendance on Sunday is Dominic Tyrell who made his debut at Senior Worlds this year.

The France based athlete is currently home on vacation.