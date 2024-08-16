Exxon deserves de Order of Excellence

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh is like Christmas come early fuh Guyana. ExxonMobil investing billions of US dollars in Guyana – interest-free. Imagine dat! Is like dem Santa Claus come down from Texas. And you know what dem seh, Santa never ask fuh nutten in return. But how Exxon manage dat?

Dem boys want to know if is magic oil Exxon pulling out de Atlantic or if is we leaders who sipping too much Kool-Aid. Because how in de world a big company like Exxon, who got to answer to shareholders, go invest billions and nah ask fuh a cent in interest?

Man, dem got to be angels in disguise. De whole of Guyana should ah line up in front of dem office and bow down, kiss dem feet, and give dem the Order of Excellence fuh de kindness.

Dem boys seh this got to be de eighth wonder of de world. Even dem bank in de States charging yuh interest when yuh borrow fuh pay yuh rent, but Exxon investing billions without blinking. Yuh ever hear bout that? But then again, maybe dem think we born yesterday.

Dem boys seh de leaders believing this fairy tale. Dem writing love letters to Exxon, telling de people how we got interest-free investment! Man, Guyana musse really special. We oil must be sweeter than honey, cause Exxon nah charging a cent in interest on de cost bank. Dem boys seh de government got a big celebration plan, cause Exxon so generous. Maybe dem go hand out medals next.

But dem boys seh something nah adding up. Why Exxon so nice to we? Big companies nah give away nutten fuh free. Dem seh is investment, but we wondering what kind. Dem boys seh de people who believe this story gat good faith in de oil company. Dem boys seh one thing sure—Exxon too sweet fuh be true. And if it sound too good, yuh best believe something hiding under de surface. Dem boys seh dem waiting fuh de other shoe to drop.

Talk half. Leff half