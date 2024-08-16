$275M in contracts handed out for works at new police academy

– lecture hall, access way, barracks listed

Kaieteur News – The government will be spending over $275M to build an access-way, a lecture hall and barracks at new police academy being set up at Dora, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Three contracts were handed out on Thursday during a simple ceremony at the construction site, to three different contractors for the commencement of the first three building projects of the new police training facility that will encompass some 228.85 acres of land at Dora.

D&S Construction will be building the access way for $102,688,320. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the access way is “crucial” because “it will ensure smooth and efficient movement within the facility, supporting both pedestrian and vehicular traffic”.

The Lecture Hall will cost $87,830,663 and will be built by Orin’s Supreme. For that money, the lecture hall will include 4-6 smart classrooms with IT labs-providing advanced training environments for future law enforcement professionals, the GPF said.

The Barracks will be built by Green Plains Enterprise for $84,973,455 and will serve the purpose of housing the trainees. The force did not say how much trainees the barracks will be able to house but said it will be a significant number.

More millions of US dollars will be spent to complete the academy that, according the force’s top cop, Clifton Hickens, will revolutionise the law-enforcement training in Guyana. “The facility will feature an array of specialised buildings and amenities”, GPF stated.

These include a Security Hut with four checkpoints, an Administrative Building, complete with offices, a registry, and an IT room along with buildings for “dedicated Instructors and Junior Instructors”.

A five-star dining set-both and dining area-will also be built for the trainees along with a fully-equipped gym with saunas for both men and women and a large auditorium with a multi-purpose space for approximately 1,000 persons. The new Dora Police Academy will also include a training studio for practical exercises and tactical courses. Driving simulators will be installed too. A Medical Center with examination rooms and resting areas and a Maintenance Building for HVAC, IT, and essential services will be erected as well. The force also plans to construct specialized training spaces such as a driving circuit replicating various road patterns, a drill square with an asphalt surface, an armoury and a shooting range.

Recreational facilities such as ball courts and a training pool will be installed for the trainee’s learning. According to the force “the construction of the new facilities is part of a larger initiative that is aimed at enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the law enforcement agency”.