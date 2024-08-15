Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Young Jaguars off to 2024 CFU Challenge Series in Trinidad and Tobago

Aug 15, 2024 Sports

Guyana’s 23-member team assembled at CJIA yesterday ahead of their departure for the CFU Boys’ U14 Challenge Series in Trinidad.

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated 2024 CFU Boy’s Under-14 Challenge Series is about to kick off, and Guyana’s national team is ready to make their mark on the international stage. A spirited 23-member delegation, including an 18-man squad, departed local shores yesterday en route to Trinidad and Tobago for the competition, which will run from August 16-24 at the renowned Hasely Crawford Stadium.

This year’s series boasts the participation of 24 nations, all vying for supremacy in youth football. Guyana will open their campaign against Antigua on Friday, August 16. Grouped with Antigua, Barbados, St Vincent, and the Cayman Islands, the Young Jaguars face a challenging road ahead. Their second clash comes against Barbados on August 17, followed by matchups with St Vincent and the Grenadines, and a final group fixture against the Cayman Islands on August 20.

Led by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the team brings a well-rounded roster of talented players. Goalkeepers Ezekiel Jackman and Kerwain Chance will guard the net, while defenders Aaron King, Eshawn Chesney, Ezekiel Douglas, Garfield Jones, Isaac Taylor, Jaden Noble, and Simon Solomon will form a solid backline. In the midfield, Akeel Young, Damani Hardy, Emanuel Sinclair, Jaden Tasher, Kevin Bunton, Nyron Barrow, and Pharez Noble are set to provide stability and creativity. The attack will be spearheaded by Jaden Christian and Mark Glasgow, two dynamic forwards ready to make an impact on the regional stage.

GFF President Wayne Forde expressed confidence in the team’s preparation, emphasizing the importance of these tournaments for player development. “The GFF continues to invest heavily in the development of our young players,” Forde said. “These tournaments provide early international exposure for our Boys, which is essential for their personal growth, while allowing us to measure the progress we are making.”

Forde also extended his best wishes to the team, expressing optimism for a successful tournament. “I would like to wish the players and staff a successful tournament,” he declared.

