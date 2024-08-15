Wray, Squires take top honours as ‘One Guyana’ Tennis segment concludes

Kaieteur Sports – The tennis segment of the One Guyana President’s Games came to an exciting conclusion on Monday at the National Racquet Centre, showcasing both emerging talent and seasoned veterans.

In the Men’s Open, Phillip Squires solidified his reputation as one of the top players by clinching the title. Squires, known for his consistent play, faced off against Ronald Murray, who had made headlines the day before by upsetting top seed Gerald Scotland.

Murray’s thrilling semi-final win, a 4-2, 1-4, 10-7 victory, marked his first-ever Men’s Open final appearance. However, Squires proved too strong in the final, delivering a dominant 5-3, 4-0 win to secure the championship.

Squires had earlier breezed past Seanden David-Longe with a commanding 4-1, 4-0 victory in the semi-final, setting up the showdown with Murray.

In the Novice Medley category, Dequan Wray claimed his first title, showcasing his potential in a highly competitive field.

Meanwhile, in the Ladies’ Open, top seed Paula Kalekyezi continued her impressive season, making it to her second final of the year. Kalekyezi powered through Erin Tucker with a 4-2, 4-1 win to secure her place in the championship match, highlighting her dominant form.

The tournament ended on Monday with the Open Singles finals, bringing a successful close to the inaugural One Guyana President’s Games.

The event showcased a mix of rising talent and established players, promising a bright future for tennis in the region.