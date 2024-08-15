Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Wiltshire/Country Boy Promotions dominoes set for Sunday at Parika Community Center ground

Aug 15, 2024 Sports

Mark Wiltshire and a representative of Country Boy Promotions with the first place trophy.

Kaieteur Sports – Mark Wiltshire and Country boy promotions will be hosting a post Emancipation dominoes competition on Sunday (August 18) at Parika Community Center ground.

Entrance fee is $15,000, while $200,000 have been added to the prizes (in the pot).  The tournament will be played on a four-game six-sitting two in one out basis, and teams are asked to register soonest.

The first place trophy has been sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.  Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.

