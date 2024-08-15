Wiltshire/Country Boy Promotions dominoes set for Sunday at Parika Community Center ground

Kaieteur Sports – Mark Wiltshire and Country boy promotions will be hosting a post Emancipation dominoes competition on Sunday (August 18) at Parika Community Center ground.

Entrance fee is $15,000, while $200,000 have been added to the prizes (in the pot). The tournament will be played on a four-game six-sitting two in one out basis, and teams are asked to register soonest.

The first place trophy has been sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.