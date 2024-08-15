The tournament depicts the lasting legacy of two of Guyana’s boxing greats

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Girls Boxing championships

Kaieteur Sports – Those dark days are now history when boxing was regarded as a barbaric sport that attracted only societal rejects and hooligans searching for an avenue to vent their anger. Indeed, the ‘civilized’ mind would want to reject the ‘developmental’ aspect of the sport, especially when witnessing two gladiators venomously going after each other for three, three-minute segments and an unsavory objective of inflicting serious injuries and hurting each other.

Even as the championship has been attributed to one of Guyana’s great punchers, Winfield Braithwaite, one cannot ignore the input of the late Clifford Matthew Anderson, who has contributed vastly to the development of the sport, not only through years of fruitful participation but also through the impact he made on the lives of dozens of local boxers during his stint as the National Coach of Guyana.

Ironically, Winfield Braithwaite would have also enjoyed a stint under Cliff’s expert guidance. Braithwaite is very much alive but efforts to engage him in discussions have so far been fruitless. Hopefully, we will be able to engage the former Commonwealth Gold Medalist before the conclusion of the 3-day slugfest.

Cliff has long gone to be with his maker but he has left a lasting legacy that even the staunchest critic would find difficult to emulate. Of all his utterings, those who would have experienced his teaching methods and philosophical approaches to the sport he revered as ‘The Sweet Science,’ would admit that now, years after Cliff, as he was familiarly addressed, has departed this realm, that sobriquet is now firmly embellished to be just that.

Cliff is still enjoying peaceful solitude with his maker but his works will be on full display, starting tomorrow Friday, August 16 to Sunday August 18, when Guyana joins several other Caricom countries for championship honours in the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/girls boxing championships at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Guyana has always been regarded as the ‘Caribbean Powerhouse’ and is still to be defeated at these championships. However, this time around, those pugilists will have to be at their punching best if they are to retain the distinguished honour of retaining the accolade at stake. The other participating countries are Suriname, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, and St Lucia.

Of all the participating countries, St Lucia with the largest contingent (13) is the most realistic threat to dethrone defending Champions, Guyana, and Manager and President of that contingent, David ‘Shakes’ Christopher is confident that the championship trophy will exchange hands this time around.

The Guyanese entourage comprises a bunch of fit lads, all eager to ‘swing leathers.’ Already, local boxing administrators have secured the requisite permission from the parents of the participating boxers to engage their overseas opponents. The preliminary weigh-in sessions commence on Friday morning, supported by the medical examination.

Team Grenada arrived in Guyana and was resting at the Hotel Britanny, William Street, Campbellville where the other teams are also camping out. The Guyanese are encamped at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Boxing Gym (ALBG), Calendar Street, Albouystown. St Lucia will arrive sometime tonight and most of the other teams will follow their trail. The organizers have assured that all participating countries will be in Guyana by today.

The parents of the local boxers have already been briefed and assured of the safety of the lads while the opening ceremony would be held at the National Gymnasium on Friday afternoon, two hours before the first bell at 19:00hrs. Guyana is the defending champion.