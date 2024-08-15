Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

 Shoplifting is rampant in Guyana

Aug 15, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Shoplifting is one of the oldest professions in Guyana. But is only over de past 20 years since we gat so many more supermarkets and stores fuh browse in dat people realizing how prevalent is de practice of shoplifting.

Lang ago when yuh had dem department store, dem had people used to go in dere and push things in dem bags. Dat is how yuh had to establish bag bays. Even dem government stores used to have to step up bag bays.

But dem bag bays never stop people from stealing. In fact, some people used to be fraid of leaving dem bags in de bag bay. Dem was afraid somebody gan go and shoplift dem bag from de bag bay. It happen!

Shoplifting nah gat nottin to do with a person’s economic circumstances. Some people just wicked and like to steal.

Deh had people used to go in dem store like a magga dag and come out like a barrel. Yuh did want know how dem put on so much weight in so short a time. Dis is no joke. But at one time, dem find a woman with a ladder hidden under her skirt. It remind dem boys of de man wah get caught shoplifting in a supermarket.  Dem carry he in front of de court because he shoplift a can of peaches.

De judge asked him, “How many peaches were in the can you stole?”

De man replied, “Five”.

The judge gave him his sentence, “You will have five weeks in prison, one for each peach in the can”.

The wife of the man, who was present in the court room, raised her hand and said, “Your Honour, he also stole a gallon of rice!”

 Talk half. Leff half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies seeking to improve Test record at Providence, as second match bowls off today

Windies seeking to improve Test record at Providence, as second match...

Aug 15, 2024

West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence…. Kaieteur Sports – Test cricket returns to the Guyana National Stadium Providence after more than a decade, with the West Indies looking...
Read More
The tournament depicts the lasting legacy of two of Guyana’s boxing greats

The tournament depicts the lasting legacy of two...

Aug 15, 2024

Wray, Squires take top honours as ‘One Guyana’ Tennis segment concludes

Wray, Squires take top honours as ‘One...

Aug 15, 2024

Young Jaguars off to 2024 CFU Challenge Series in Trinidad and Tobago

Young Jaguars off to 2024 CFU Challenge Series in...

Aug 15, 2024

Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading into last day 

Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading...

Aug 15, 2024

Naveed Ali (67*), Devon Rambarran (60*) lead Aces Cricket Club to ORSCA/Adana Homes Premier 10-10 championship

Naveed Ali (67*), Devon Rambarran (60*) lead Aces...

Aug 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]