Shoplifting is rampant in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Shoplifting is one of the oldest professions in Guyana. But is only over de past 20 years since we gat so many more supermarkets and stores fuh browse in dat people realizing how prevalent is de practice of shoplifting.

Lang ago when yuh had dem department store, dem had people used to go in dere and push things in dem bags. Dat is how yuh had to establish bag bays. Even dem government stores used to have to step up bag bays.

But dem bag bays never stop people from stealing. In fact, some people used to be fraid of leaving dem bags in de bag bay. Dem was afraid somebody gan go and shoplift dem bag from de bag bay. It happen!

Shoplifting nah gat nottin to do with a person’s economic circumstances. Some people just wicked and like to steal.

Deh had people used to go in dem store like a magga dag and come out like a barrel. Yuh did want know how dem put on so much weight in so short a time. Dis is no joke. But at one time, dem find a woman with a ladder hidden under her skirt. It remind dem boys of de man wah get caught shoplifting in a supermarket. Dem carry he in front of de court because he shoplift a can of peaches.

De judge asked him, “How many peaches were in the can you stole?”

De man replied, “Five”.

The judge gave him his sentence, “You will have five weeks in prison, one for each peach in the can”.

The wife of the man, who was present in the court room, raised her hand and said, “Your Honour, he also stole a gallon of rice!”

Talk half. Leff half!