August 15th, 2024

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Naveed Ali (67*), Devon Rambarran (60*) lead Aces Cricket Club to ORSCA/Adana Homes Premier 10-10 championship

Aug 15, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – An unbroken, enterprising 108-run third-wicket stand between Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali (67*) and Devon Rambarran (60*) spurred Aces Cricket Club to the 2024 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Adana Homes Premier 10-10 championship.

Last Saturday at the Emancipation Park, Mississauga, Aces Cricket Club beat defending champions Wildfiya by 21 runs.

Having won the toss and decided to bat, Aces Cricket Club galloped to a respectable 133-2 from the allocation of 10-overs while Wildfiya left ‘burning’ at 112-6 when the 10-overs completed.

Ali batted 31 balls and clobbered 9 effortless sixes while the other right-handed Rambarran also batted with similar belligerence to smack 8 sixes off 18 balls.

They linked up after their team was struggling at 25-2 in the third over. Roy Lochan created the early disaster for Aces Cricket Club by removing both batsmen and he finished with 2-7 from two frugal overs.

When Wildfiya appeared at the crease, Navindra Nauth provided some early impetus with 33 while his brother Ravindra Nauth offered support with 25.

Wildfiya at one stage was coasting along at 83-3 but slipped to 99-6 before things wrapped up under tremendous pressure.

Rambarran was chosen as the player-of-the-match after his pulsating batting towards the backend of Aces Cricket Club’s innings.

At the post-match ceremony, Rambarran and his team collected a trophy each. Wildfiya was also given one for their effort as a finalist.

President of the ORSCA Mitch Bacchus congratulated Aces Cricket Club of being the new champions and expressed commiseration to Wildfiya.

The Guyanese-born Bacchus also thanked Satishwar Persaud, the Managing Director of Adana Homes, for his continued sponsorship of the 10-10 tournament with this year marks four in succession.

