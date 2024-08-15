Jonathan Rampersaud stars with bat and ball for West Coast Warriors in NYNCL

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud continued with his impressive run this year in USA after putting up a good show again last Sunday inspiring West Coast Warriors to a commanding, 82-run win over Trini Boyz.

It was the quarter-final encounter of the 2024 New York National Cricket League (NYNCL) 30-over tournament.

Rampersaud first struck a disciplined, unbeaten 65 to help West Coast Warriors gather a respectable 182-8 from the 30-overs.

He then returned with his tidy off-spin to grab 3-16 from six economical overs as Trini Boyz were all out for 104 in the penultimate over.

The left-handed Rampersaud hit two fours and similar number of sixes during his 56-ball appearance at the crease. The 20-year-old Rampersaud also featured in a steady, 53-run fourth-wicket stand with Youghestir Bachan who contributed 52.

Cornelius Jaisingh added 22 runs towards the backend of the innings as Carlos Baker took 2-51 from his maximum six overs.

Left-arm seamer and fellow Berbician Kenly Adams supported Rampersaud with 3-18 off 5.3 overs and leg-spinner Brandon Cabose claiming 2-17 (5) to complete an outstanding bowling performance for West Coast Warriors on a responsive track at Lido Beach venue.

Earlier in the season, Rampersaud had chalked two half-centuries and some fine bowling performances as well.

West Coast Warriors will now clash with Tri County Club while defending champions Whim Boyz tackling Rangers Cricket Club in the other semi-final fixture.