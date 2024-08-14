Teachers only willing to accept 20% hike – Mc Donald

Kaieteur News – As the negotiations surrounding a pay hike for teachers continue, steps are reportedly being taken for the Government to come up with more than the 10 percent increase it is currently offering.

General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), Ms. Coretta Mc Donald told this newspaper that with the discussions scheduled to continue today, the Union has been in discussions with it members concerning the proposal on the table. She noted that the membership has already indicated that they are not willing to accept the offer of 7 percent to 10 percent increase on their salaries. “The teachers have already voiced the disapproval over the weekend, rejected the previous offers and they have indicated, what they want to accept… if the government is willing to offer 20 % that would have teachers smiling I am sure of that ,” McDonald shared.

The GTU General Secretary reasoned that with bigger budgets annually and several supplementary budgets, the teachers are sure that the government can cater to a feasible salary increase for teachers. She reminded that when the joint service and nurses received increases, teachers increases were lumped together with other public servants. According to Mc Donald, this is like no increase at all. The GTU Executive said that the Union is returning to the table to negotiate in good faith, noting that it is hoped that the government through the Ministry of Education do the same.

Last week, Kaieteur News reported that the leadership of the GTU appeared to be divided on its position on the Government of Guyana’s new proposal of 10% salary increase retroactively for 2024. The new proposal also entails 8% for 2025 and 9% 2026. This publication was informed, the GTU President Dr. Mark Lyte had circulated a statement to the general membership of the Union stating that the General Council met on Friday and accepted the Government’s revised proposal.

The statement said, “Colleagues, good morning. General Council met yesterday and made a decision to accept MoE’s revised offer of 10, 8, 9 % for the three-year period with the caveat that should public servants get more than our offer, the difference will be given to teachers. These direct financial benefits will be added to other indirect financial ones outlined in the other areas of the agreement. The union wishes to have some of these benefits rolled out in the month of September.”

Lyte had told the membership he intended to sign the agreement on Monday. “Hence, an early date of signing would be beneficial to our members. Towards this end, GC was asked to engage our members by region, branch, small group, etc., so as to update members. These engagements are expected to unfold today and tomorrow so that on Monday, we can sign the agreement. Four officers (President, 1st and 2nd VP’s, and GS) will attend the signing session at 09:00hrs on Monday at MoE’s Boardroom. We are aware that what is agreed was not what was requested,” Dr. Lyte said in the statement.

However, a few hours after Lyte’s statement was issued, McDonald disseminated a statement of her own expressing disgust with the decision taken by Lyte. “Colleagues good afternoon. This issue is one of grave concern to our members who have entrusted confidence in us, as such it is our responsibility to engage our members and not the GC Reps. I am unable to wrap my head around the reason we keep shying away from our members. When we wanted their votes, we went out there to meet them and at this time we should give them the respect. We have a Zoom platform that their dues pay for, let’s use it and lay on the table the issue that is before us,” she said. McDonald said, “As the elected General Secretary, I disagree with the position that is being adopted at this time for several reasons and let me remind its democratic right.”