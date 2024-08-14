Seaman in court for assaulting child mother, wounding her male friend

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old Seaman of Nelson Street Nismes West Bank Demerara on Tuesday appeared in court for allegedly assaulting his child mother and wounding her male friend.

Seon Jackson, who is a father of six, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where two charges were read to him. The first charge alleges that on June 22, 2024, at Lot 8 Water Street, Agricola East Bank Demerara Jackson unlawfully and maliciously wounded Leroy Reed. The second charge accuses Jackson of unlawfully assaulting his child mother, Aiodelle Hutson, on August 10, 2024, at the same location. Jackson pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to police statements presented in court, the incident on June 22 occurred when Reed was visiting Hutson’s apartment. Shortly after, Jackson came to the apartment and upon seeing Reed, he became annoyed. As a result, Jackson armed himself with beer bottles and struck Reed twice in the head and face, causing injuries to Reed’s eyes and left ear. On August 10, Jackson visited the same apartment and saw Hutson braiding a male friend’s hair. As a result he became annoyed and dealt her several slaps. A report was made to police and Jackson was arrested and charged for the present offences.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution objected to bail, citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offences. Despite this, bail was granted in the amount of $75,000 for the unlawful wounding charge and $35,000 for the assault charge. Jackson is scheduled to return to court on September 11, 2024.