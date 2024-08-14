Programme launched to aid professional development of youth

Kaieteur News – The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Youth Resilience, Inclusion, and Empowerment (Y-RIE) programme, in collaboration with the Male Empowerment Network (M.E.N.) and the Ministry of Labour last month launched a programme called Ignite and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the initiative.

This partnership will provide youth with professional development, job placement, skills training and well-being support, USAID said in a press release. According to the USAID, the initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the employability and resilience of youth and reinforces the United States and Guyana governments’ partnership on youth development and empowerment, a release stated.

Through Ignite, youth aged 17-25 years from select communities, will gain entrepreneurial competencies, workplace readiness skills, psychosocial support, mentoring, and based on their preference, vocational training in areas such as welding, electrical installation, plumbing among many others. Ignite addresses the immediate need for greater youth participation in the workforce and provides holistic programming that supports enhanced economic pathways for young Guyanese.

In her remarks at the launch, Deputy Chief of Mission Adrienne Galanek stated, “You are being offered specialised job training and coaching tailored to help you succeed. Commit fully, show up every day, and view each challenge as a steppingstone.” In his address, Minister Hamilton emphasized the importance of discipline and resilience among young people, to be able to fully benefit from the opportunities Ignite will provide.

He also urged private sector partners to fully support this partnership. The Minister emphasised that Ignite, “aligns strategically with our national youth development policies and supports our vision of an inclusive and skilled workforce.” USAID’s Y-RIE Program was formally launched in Guyana in May 2023. In addition to Ignite, the Y-RIE program recently launched the Take Two Program with ChildLink, which offers structured mentorship for youth. Y-RIE also works with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to expand and improve social services for communities. The Y-RIE Youth Committee, which includes young people from its focus communities, works alongside its technical team to increase the relevance and impact of youth experiences and expertise.