Norwegian company seeking Permit to provide bunker services for ExxonMobil

Kaieteur News – The Skandi Constructor operated by DOF Subsea, a Norway-based company has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a permit to provide bunker fuel to vessels chartered by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL).

This permit would allow the vessels utilised by EMGL to stay offshore for longer periods of time without using the time and fuel required to pursue other options for fuel transfers. The proposed bunkering activities are to take place in the Stabroek Block, which covers approximately 26,800 square kilometers and lies parallel to the Guyana coast. According to the Project Summary published by the EPA, the main areas of operation would be in and between Liza One, Liza Two, the Payara, Yellowtail, Whiptail, and the Uaru Fields, as well as any future planned fields.

“Currently, vessels chartered by EMGL are receiving fuel from offshore supply vessels (OSV) that have bunkered fuel in Guyana, or the vessels themselves are bunkering fuel in Trinidad if there are no OSVs available to bunker fuel because most installation vessels operating offshore Guyana such as the Skandi Constructor and Havila Phoenix do not have a shallow enough draft to bunker fuel in Guyana,” the document explained.

The Skandi Constructor is an Ulstein SX121 style vessel built in 2009. The fuel tanks can hold a total of 2210 cubic meters of marine fuel oil.

The Skandi Constructor typical personnel on board (POB) while operating in Guyana is approximately 65 people. This POB will be the same during the bunkering operations. The operation would include the Skandi Constructor and another vessel chartered by EMGL.

The company said bunkering will preferably be conducted during daylight hours; at wind speed less than 20 knots and significant wave height less than 2.0 metres. Kaieteur News understands that DOF’s contract began in late 2022 with EMGL and extends through November 2025 with the option of two, one- year extensions.

Additionally, DOF has a five year Local Content Master Plan to coincide with the duration of the contract with EMGL in Guyana. This Local Content Strategy includes onshore management and support, offshore project resources, and offshore maritime resources. The company noted that, “During fuelling operations, there is always the risk of pollution.” During the operations, there could be a release of fuel into the environment; however DOF shared measures with the EPA to minimize this risk. These include inspection of the hose, prior to and after vessel operations and checking installation manifold couplings are tight and ready for operation.

The developer said in its project summary, “It is important that an individual is appointed to visually and operationally check the hose remains functional during bunkering operations. If an oil sheen is detected on the surface of the water, bunkering operations must cease immediately. The incident must be reported to the installation control room and the cause investigated.”