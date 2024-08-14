Latest update August 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Inaugural Big Man Cricket-GY O50s Tournament commences this weekend

Aug 14, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Sponsored by Permaul Trading and Distribution along with Peter Lewis Asphalt & Construction Services, our O50s masters will take to the field this weekend to compete in 2 matches to kick start the 2024 Masters Cricket season.

Jai Hind Jaguars will host the East Coast Aash Décor at the Jai Hind ground. Jai Hind has been bolstered with the addition of West Indies Masters’ players, Daniel Sadeo and Vejai Seonarine. They will also have the big hitter Ian Abel at their disposal. These matches will all commence at 12 noon sharp and will be 30 overs affairs.

Everest O50s Masters will host the other Berbice team in the tournament, Ex Berbice Police Masters Former Guyana fast bowler Kevin Darlington will feature for the lawmen whilst Everest will also have 2 West Indies Masters’ players – Chanderpaul Singh and Basil Persaud. Other notable players in the Everest lineup are: Rohan Sarjoo, pacers Jermaine Neblett & Roderick Lovell, Anil Beharry and attorney-at-law, Sanjeev Datadin, MP.

Essequibo Invaders will get going the following weekend playing host to North Soesdyke Masters. West Indies Masters player, Bhesham Seepersaud will feature for the Essequibians.

All these teams are very competitive and should produce some very entertaining cricket. These masters’ tournaments are motivating our retired players to return to the game whilst getting fit at the same time and serving as role models for our youths.

