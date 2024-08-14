Fisherman remanded for attempted murder – victim remains unconscious

Kaieteur News – A thirty-year-old fisherman from James Street, Albouystown was remanded to prison on Tuesday after he was charged with attempted murder.

Kevin Alicock, a father of two, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court #3 before Magistrate Fabayo Azore to answer to the charge of attempted murder of Nazam Beni. He was not required to enter a plea for the indictable charge.

According to the prosecutor, the victim and Alicock are known to each other due to them having shared acquaintances. On August 10, 2024, Beni was at the Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara when he was confronted by the accused who told him to have his friends leave his brother alone.

However, the victim did not pay attention to what the accused was saying, causing Alicock to become annoyed. The accused dealt several cuffs to Beni’s head causing him to fall to the ground, hit his head and lose consciousness.

The victim was picked up by public-spirited persons and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Police visited the victim at the GPHC on Monday where they learnt that he is suffering from Clinical Basile skull fracture and internal bleeding of the brain. The accused was subsequently arrested and placed into custody where he was told of the allegations and admitted to committing the crime under caution.

Given the gravity of the offense and Alicock’s history, the prosecution opposed bail. The prosecution disclosed in court that Alicock has prior charges pending, including armed robbery, as well as a past conviction of discharging a loaded firearm at a city constable, resulting in a twelve-month jail sentence in 2021. Investigations are still incomplete, and the matter was adjourned for statements and further proceedings on September 24, 2024.