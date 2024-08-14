Electric biker killed in accident

Kaieteur News – A woman was killed on Tuesday morning after a car knocked her off her electric bike along the public road at Experiment, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.

Police identified the woman as Sheron Munroe of Berbice. According to police Monroe was struck down around 08:20hrs.

Initial reports are that Munroe was riding her electric bike in a westerly direction along the southern side of the road when a car knocked her bike from behind. The impact flung Munroe off the bike and the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a street light.

An injured Munroe was picked up from the road and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital. She reportedly died while receiving treatment. The driver and a passenger he was carrying in the car were also injured in the crash.