Electric biker killed in accident

Aug 14, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A woman was killed on Tuesday morning after a car knocked her off her electric bike along the public road at Experiment, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.

Dead: Sheron Munroe

Police identified the woman as Sheron Munroe of Berbice. According to police Monroe was struck down around 08:20hrs.

Initial reports are that Munroe was riding her electric bike in a westerly direction along the southern side of the road when a car knocked her bike from behind. The impact flung Munroe off the bike and the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a street light.

An injured Munroe was picked up from the road and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital. She reportedly died while receiving treatment. The driver and a passenger he was carrying in the car were also injured in the crash.

