Electric biker killed in accident

Latest update August 14th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A woman was killed on Tuesday morning after a car knocked her off her electric bike along the public road at Experiment, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.
Police identified the woman as Sheron Munroe of Berbice. According to police Monroe was struck down around 08:20hrs.
Initial reports are that Munroe was riding her electric bike in a westerly direction along the southern side of the road when a car knocked her bike from behind. The impact flung Munroe off the bike and the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a street light.
An injured Munroe was picked up from the road and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital. She reportedly died while receiving treatment. The driver and a passenger he was carrying in the car were also injured in the crash.
JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!
Aug 14, 2024Kaieteur Sports – With just two days remaining before the start of the 7th Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Tournament, excitement is building for the event set...
Aug 14, 2024
Aug 14, 2024
Aug 14, 2024
Aug 14, 2024
Aug 14, 2024
Kaieteur News – We are serenaded, almost daily, with lyrics of progress, echoed through the corridors of political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]