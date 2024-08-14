Latest update August 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

2024 Caribbean Schoolboys Championship expected to be biggest – says DoS Steve Ninvalle

Aug 14, 2024

Guyana Boxing Association President, Steve Ninvalle.

Kaieteur Sports – With just two days remaining before the start of the 7th Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Tournament, excitement is building for the event set to take place at the National Gymnasium from August 16-18.

This highly anticipated fight card aims to foster unity among CARICOM states, with Guyana, known for organising several youth competitions, once again providing a platform for young boxers to showcase their talents at a high level.

As the host nation, Guyana is ready to defend its title, aiming to extend its unbeaten streak to eight consecutive championships. Meanwhile, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) remains confident in its ability to achieve this goal, emphasizing the tournament’s role in promoting regional unity for years to come.

This year’s tournament will feature the participation of Suriname for the first time since its inception, joining other Caribbean nations like Trinidad and Tobago, who bring a strong team to challenge the reigning champions. St. Lucia, an emerging powerhouse in the sport, is also prepared to compete fiercely for the title. Additionally, teams from Antigua, Barbados, and Grenada will add to the competitive mix.

GBA rolls off the 7th Edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean School Boys’ and Girls’ fight card.

GBA rolls off the 7th Edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean School Boys’ and Girls’ fight card.

GBA President, Steve Ninvalle, confirmed that Grenada’s ten-member team has already arrived in Guyana, while the host nation will field an impressive 28-member squad. The Barbadian contingent is expected to arrive today, with the remaining teams scheduled to land on Thursday and Friday.

In a brief interview, Ninvalle highlighted the extensive work the association has done to support its mission of nurturing young talent, stating, “This tournament, more than any other, underscores the importance of investing in our future champions.”

Guyana is expected to face tougher competition this year, with Trinidad and Tobago and St. Lucia bringing a diverse lineup of skilled fighters eager to impress local fans. “This tournament is set to be the biggest yet in terms of participating countries and athletes,” Ninvalle added.

The championship is held in honour of Winfield Braithwaite, a distinguished retired Guyanese light-welterweight boxer who won gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada. Braithwaite’s remarkable achievements include victories over top fighters from Australia, Ghana, Kenya, and Scotland, with a first-round knockout in the final.

The action kicks off at 19:00hrs on opening night, following the march-past and opening ceremony.

