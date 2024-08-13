Govt. to spend $1.5B more on sea & river defence works for Regions 2, 3, 4 &6

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend an additional $1.5 billion on more sea and river defence projects for Region Two, Three, Four and Six.

This is according to a recent invitation for bids (IFB) issued by the ministry which state that the project is divided into 10 lots.

The tender revealed that the construction works are slated for areas such as Good Intent, Essequibo Coast in Region Two; Zeelandia at Wakenaam Island, Waterloo at Leguan Island, and Anna Catherina/ Edinburg, West Coast Demerara in Region Three; Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, and Essex and Concord, Mahaica in Region Four; between Belladrum and Washington in Region Five; and at Grant 1651, Crabwood Creek and at No. 61/No. 62 Village in Region Six.

Also one of the lots is for the upgrade of sea defences and incorporation of rubble mould breakwater and gryone along the Kingston Georgetown Seawall area. This project is estimated to cost $154.80 million and covers approximately 550 meters.

According to the tender, the works slated for Good Intent is estimated to cost $106.80 million, the works for Zeelandia (120 meters) is pegged at $95 million, at Waterloo (250 meters) it is estimated for $179.80 million, at Anna Catherina (105 mmeters) it is $128.65 million, at Garden of Eden (250 meters) it is estimated for $166.85 million, at Essex (250 meters) it is $294.55 million, for Belladrum (150 meters) area the works are estimated to cost $123.40 million, for Crabwood Creek (180 meters) it is for $127.45 million, and for No.61/ No.62 Village (225 meters) the works are estimated for $150.80 million.

This publication understands that the funds to execute these projects were recently approved in the Supplementary budget passed in the National Assembly last week.

During the passage of this year’s budget, initially some $4.5 billion were approved for sea and river defences capital works. At the National Assembly on Friday, Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson questioned the Subject Minister, Juan Edghill on the expenditure of its budgetary allocation.

In response, Edghill told the house, “The total sum that was appropriated by the way of the Appropriation Act of 2024 was $4.5 billion, today the expenditure is 74.7 percent.”

Patterson further asked about the planned works for the Kingston seawall, and responding to this, Edghill explained that the beach at the seawall has been eroding and so “we are going to do some rock armour and breakwater interventions to preserve the beach.”

With the new projects coming on stream, the minister informed the National Assembly that so far for the year, they have completed 4,575 meters of sea defence capital works.

Meanwhile, under its current expenditure programme an additional $150 million was approved in the supplementary budget last week for the maintenance of sea and river defences in Regions Two, Seven and Ten.