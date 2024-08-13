GBA assures parents of their children’s safety and comfort

Latest update August 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/girls Boxing Extravaganza
Kaieteur Sports – It’s merely 4 days to the first bell of the 7th edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Extravaganza and the executives of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) have intensified their efforts to, not only produce a qualitative tournament but to secure the security and comfort of the ‘Simon Pures’ contesting for honours.
The Guyanese contingent is scheduled to open camp at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Boxing Gym and Sunday afternoon, the parents of those boxers were summoned to a meeting where the Director of Bouts, Terrence Poole, briefed them on measures in place for their children’s safety and comfort. Mr. Poole painstakingly brought the parents up to date on crucial matters relevant to the security process as well as the children’s responsibilities and those of the management team.
Several parents attended the briefing and were asked to confirm their approval of their children’s participation. Those parents were then asked to affix their signatures to a corresponding document. Mr. Poole thanked the adults for their interest and assured them that the GBA had installed all protocols for the children’s safety and comfort. “You can all rest assured that your children are going to be okay,” assured Mr. Poole.
The Technical Director said that he was especially delighted by the enthusiastic participation of the parents. He also said that such support can only redound positively on the youth’s performances and by extension, contribute positively to Guyana’s retention of the prestigious championship at stake.
Meanwhile, the participating boxers from the Ancient City, Berbice, arrived in Georgetown late Sunday afternoon and have already opened camp at the ALBG, under the tutelage of former local boxing champion, Jeff Roberts, also a Berbician. The former lightweight pugilist is brimming with confidence and assures that his charges are ready to represent Guyana with pride. “We are also hungry for victories,” pronounced Roberts.
The championship is staged in honour of another top local boxing stalwart, Winfield Braithwaite, a retired Guyanese light-welterweight boxer, who represented his country at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada, winning the gold medal in the light-welterweight division after victories over Alec Leatherday of Australia, Baba Sumaila of Ghana, Michael Mwangi of Kenya and James Douglas of Scotland, by knockout in the first round.
The traditional opening ceremony will be held at the tournament venue, National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, immediately followed by the highly anticipated fistic fury on Friday.
