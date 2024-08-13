Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams 95 not out in Canada for Pegasus

Kaieteur Sports – Pegasus ruled supremacy in the 2024 season after recording a gripping, 10-run victory over Masters last Saturday at the Emancipation Park, Mississauga in the Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA)/Adana Homes 10-10 knockout Elite final.

Their win was inspired by a pugnacious, unbeaten 95 from opener Ricardo Peters. They rattled up a competitive 174-2 from the allotment of 10-overs while Masters responded with 164-4 at the completion of the 10-overs.

Peters, the former Guyana youth player, cracked 11 nonchalant sixes and three fours during his electrifying, 34-ball entertainment.

After Pegasus were inserted to bat first, they capitalized effectively on the opportunity. They certainly relished an opening stand of 95 from 29 balls between the rampant Peters and Kandasammy Surujnarine, who also wore national colours at the Under-19 level for Guyana.

Both right-handers batted with supreme confidence reaching and clearing the boundaries with frequency.

Surujnarine hit a blistering 42, an innings characterized with six effortless sixes and a four spanning 19 balls.

After Surujnarine was deceived and bowled by a slower-ball from the experienced Riaz Kadir, Adrina Sukhwa joined forces with Peters and they continued the flamboyant show. Sukhwa, another player with representation for Guyana’s junior side, clobbered four sixes in his cameo 26.

Recently Pegasus also emerged victorious in the ORSCA/Imran Ali Real Estate test format dethroning Sunshine in the final rubber at the same facility.

When Masters began their chase, they started off aggressively too with Azam Haniff and the inform Rajkumar Budhram. Haniff became the first victim having contributed 14 while Budhram and Kadir posted up a threatened, 76-run second-wicket partnership before Kadir and Budram fell in quick succession.

Kadir smacked six sixes in his 44 while Budram scored a fighting 38 which contained 5 sixes.

Seasoned campaigner Damodar Daesrath departed for 1 shortly before Abdool ‘Bird’ Samad came to the party providing some highlights.

The ex-Canada International player Samad slammed seven sixes to score a pulsating, unbeaten 50.

Peters proved his all-round capability by snapping up two wickets for 27 runs from his maximum two overs and Nishal Narine also with 2 wickets but he conceded 32 runs in his two-over outing.

Peters was adjudged the player-of the-match for his scintillating batting performance.

Meanwhile, at the post-match presentation ceremony, President of the ORSCA Mitch Bacchus congratulated the winning team and also shared similar sentiments to Masters for participating in the championship encounter.

He acknowledged the sponsorship of Satishwar Persaud, Managing Director of Adana Homes again for the fourth year in succession.

Persaud was also on hand to witness the final and he expressed delight to be associated with the ORSCA.