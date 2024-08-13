Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – With ten athletes set to represent Guyana at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, coach Julian Edmonds has high expectations for the team as they head to Peru for the event, which will take place from August 27 to 31.

This marks Guyana’s largest contingent at the Championships, which first took place in 1986 in Athens, Greece.

“Everyone has earned their place on the team,” Edmonds told Kaieteur News yesterday, noting that all athletes have met the qualifying standards set by the global governing body for track and field.

Leading Guyana’s team is Tianna Springer, the world’s top-ranked U18 athlete in the 400m category. All eyes will be on the Youth Commonwealth Games champion and two-time CARIFTA Games 400m champion.

Malachi Austin, currently ranked as one of the world’s fastest U18 athletes in the 400m, has also secured his place in his specialty event.

Joining them are Narissa McPherson, Nalica Glen, Ezekiel Newton, Kaidon Persaud, Dh Neilson Gill, Enoch Munroe, and Jackson Clarke.

Athaleyha Hinckson, who made history by winning Guyana’s first-ever 100m gold at the CARIFTA Games, has also met the qualifying standard for the World U20 Championships.

On the relay front, Guyana’s 4x400m Mixed Relay team, with a blistering time of 3:23.51 at this year’s CARIFTA Games, currently holds the world’s second-fastest U20 time, just behind China (3:22.46).

Additionally, Guyana’s 4x400m relay team’s time of 3:14.05, achieved at the recently concluded CARIFTA Games, ranks them as the ninth-fastest in the world.

Edmonds expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the country in relays, stating that Guyana is well-positioned to reach the podium.

“I expect them to go a far way and getting through every round. I’m a bit concerned about the lateness we’re getting into Peru. Some countries will arrive around the 20th to get acclimatize,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds noted that for athletes like Springer, Austin, and Hinckson, returning to Peru this time will be a different experience compared to their previous outing at the South American U20 Championships in Athletics.

Austin won the men’s 400m during his last visit to Peru, while Hinckson made history by becoming the first Guyanese to win gold in the women’s 100m at the event.

Springer, who previously secured gold in the 400m at the South American U20 Championships, had to settle for bronze in Lima.

Although the athletes previously struggled with the altitude and cold, Edmonds believes this time will be different, as the weather will be warmer now than it was in July. “The people with the advantage is the home team. But everyone else will be on the same page. However, I think we could’ve gotten more athletes. We lost Javon Roberts to injury. He should’ve been there,” Edmonds reasoned.

With regards to keeping the athletes grounded, Edmonds said, “I’ve been talking to them, letting them understand they have to narrow down their circles and distraction. Whatever they would’ve achieved is in the past. All that matters now is the U20 Championship and doing well.”

“They have to look forward in the future. This Championship is a defining moment in their development. It’s the highest level of competition for their age group. Nothing will be given to them. The medal wouldn’t be handed to them, they have to work and earn it. The talent is there,” the usually candid coach stated.

Since the inception of the U20 World Championships, Guyana holds only one medal, courtesy of Kadecia Baird in the women’s 400m.

Baird crossed the finish line in 51.04s, claiming the silver medal behind the USA’s Ashley Spencer and ahead of another American, Erika Rucker.

Baird’s remarkable time remains the fastest U20 performance by a South American athlete.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who later achieved distinction as a two-time Olympic gold medallist and World Champion in the 400m, finished fourth in the same race.