Latest update August 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’ Futsal title

Aug 13, 2024 Sports

Part of the action of Saturday between Street Vibez and Bent Street Futsal team.

Part of the action of Saturday between Street Vibez and Bent Street Futsal team.

Kaieteur Sports – The North East football team claimed the ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games Futsal title on Sunday at the National Gymnasium, marking the end of the inaugural President’s Games organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports in partnership with the National Sports Commission.

The 2024 champions, North East Ballers, secured their victory by defeating the Futsal powerhouse Bent Street in a thrilling 5-4 sudden-death penalty shootout, after a tightly contested final that ended in a 1-1 draw. North East’s impressive performance throughout the two-day tournament culminated in them lifting the One Guyana trophy.

Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle (left) and Assistant DoS Franklin Wilson (right) share photo-op with representatives of the top four teams, marking the conclusion of the ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Cup.

Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle (left) and Assistant DoS Franklin Wilson (right) share photo-op with representatives of the top four teams, marking the conclusion of the ‘One Guyana’ Futsal Cup.

North East’s journey to the title saw them easily advance to the final four, thanks to a walkover win in the quarterfinals against Team Ex Pro. In the semifinals, they dispatched Team Unstoppable which eventually finished fourth with a comfortable 2-0 victory, setting the stage for their dramatic final triumph.

In the third-place playoff, Team Sparta dominated Team Unstoppable with a 4-0 victory, with Ryan Hackett scoring all four goals. Hackett’s impressive performance earned him the Highest Goal Scorer award with a total of five goals.

Captain of North East Ballers, Calvin Moore (left) receiving the winner’s purse from DoS Steve Ninvalle.

Captain of North East Ballers, Calvin Moore (left) receiving the winner’s purse from DoS Steve Ninvalle.

Bent Street’s journey included a nail-biting 6-5 sudden-death penalty win over Pouderoyen in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Other quarterfinal matches saw Team Unstoppable defeating Team Lash Up 3-1, while Team Sparta cruised past Shattaville Gunners of Stewartville with a 7-0 victory.

Additionally, North East’s Samuel Vandyke and Calvin Moore were recognized with individual accolades, winning the Best Goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, respectively.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO IS WAY PAST DANGER FOR GUYANA!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Coach Edmonds expects Guyana to do well at U20 World Championships

Aug 13, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – With ten athletes set to represent Guyana at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships, coach Julian Edmonds has high expectations for the team as they head...
Read More
Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says new Guyana Cup champion

Winning the Guyana Cup means everything – says...

Aug 13, 2024

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas 2024 online tourney

Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas...

Aug 13, 2024

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety and comfort

GBA assures parents of their children’s safety...

Aug 13, 2024

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams 95 not out in Canada for Pegasus

Former Guyana youth player Ricardo Peters slams...

Aug 13, 2024

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’ Futsal title

Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’...

Aug 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]