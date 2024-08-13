Calvin Moore leads North East to ‘One Guyana’ Futsal title

Kaieteur Sports – The North East football team claimed the ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games Futsal title on Sunday at the National Gymnasium, marking the end of the inaugural President’s Games organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports in partnership with the National Sports Commission.

The 2024 champions, North East Ballers, secured their victory by defeating the Futsal powerhouse Bent Street in a thrilling 5-4 sudden-death penalty shootout, after a tightly contested final that ended in a 1-1 draw. North East’s impressive performance throughout the two-day tournament culminated in them lifting the One Guyana trophy.

North East’s journey to the title saw them easily advance to the final four, thanks to a walkover win in the quarterfinals against Team Ex Pro. In the semifinals, they dispatched Team Unstoppable which eventually finished fourth with a comfortable 2-0 victory, setting the stage for their dramatic final triumph.

In the third-place playoff, Team Sparta dominated Team Unstoppable with a 4-0 victory, with Ryan Hackett scoring all four goals. Hackett’s impressive performance earned him the Highest Goal Scorer award with a total of five goals.

Bent Street’s journey included a nail-biting 6-5 sudden-death penalty win over Pouderoyen in the quarterfinals after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Other quarterfinal matches saw Team Unstoppable defeating Team Lash Up 3-1, while Team Sparta cruised past Shattaville Gunners of Stewartville with a 7-0 victory.

Additionally, North East’s Samuel Vandyke and Calvin Moore were recognized with individual accolades, winning the Best Goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, respectively.