Athena Chess set to stage Master of the Guianas 2024 online tourney

Aug 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Athena Chess proudly presents the second edition of the Master of the Guianas fixed for this Saturday, August 17th, 2024. This thrilling online chess tournament kicks off at 6:00 PM local time and is open to all chess players from Guyana and Suriname. With a prize pool of USD650 up for grabs, the competition is bound to be fierce.
The first edition in 2022 was a success, with Imaan Kalidjo taking the top spot and WCM Victoria Kaslan being crowned the best female player.
The tournament will be hosted on lichess.org, a popular free and open-source chess platform supported by volunteers and donors. With an average of three million games played daily by chess enthusiasts worldwide, it’s the perfect stage for our players from Guyana and Suriname, who are already active on this platform.
The format will be a 9-round Swiss system, with each player having 3 minutes plus a 2-second increment per move.
The prizes are as follows:
Additional consolation prizes will also be available.
The entry fee is GYD 1000 or SRD 125.
The organisers said, they eagerly anticipate the enthusiastic participation of our chess players and look forward to strengthening our chess ties. Join us for an unforgettable chess showdown.
For more information and registration got to: https://athenachess.com/motg.
