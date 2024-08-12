Tennis heat up the courts at NRC

Inaugural ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games…

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games kicked off its Lawn Tennis segment in electrifying fashion on Saturday at the National Racquet Centre. With the energy of the nation behind them, the competitors took to the court, embodying the spirit of unity and fierce competition that defines the One Guyana Sports initiative.

Spearheaded by the President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, the One Guyana Sports programme is a celebration of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and national pride across six thrilling disciplines. As each participant battled for the coveted ‘One Guyana’ branded trophy, the intensity on the courts was palpable.

In a match that had spectators on the edge of their seats, Johnathan Fagundes pulled off a stunning escape in the Round of 16. Facing Osafa Dos Santos, Fagundes found himself in dire straits, staring down five set points. However, with nerves of steel and a powerful serve, he mounted an incredible comeback, clinching the first set 5/4 (6) before dominating the second set 4/0 to seal the victory. It was a performance that will be talked about for years to come.

Meanwhile, the veteran Ronald Murray showed that experience still reigns supreme, as he bulldozed through Junior Boys’ #2 seed Denzel Luthers in a commanding 5/4 (5) – 4/1 victory. Murray’s unrelenting pressure and precise shot placement left Luthers with no answers, as the seasoned player secured his place in the next round.

The quarterfinals also delivered high-octane action, with No. 2 seed Phillip Squires dismantling Immanuel Barker in a swift 4/1 – 4/0 win. Squires’ relentless aggression from the baseline overwhelmed Barker, showcasing why he is one of the tournament’s top contenders.

No. 1 seed Gerald Scotland lived up to his expectation; delivering a masterclass performance to earn his second win of the season over Javed Khan. In a match that featured powerful rallies and strategic play, Scotland held his nerve to secure a 5/3 – 5/4 (4) victory, booking his spot in yesterday’s semifinals.

More thrilling matches were billed for Sunday, inching closer to the grand finale across the side disciplines. The Games also concluded with intense matchups in the One Guyana Futsal (football), Table Tennis and Volleyball championships, with results soon to be announced.

Meanwhile the Table Tennis Edition of the championship kicked off yesterday with Open Novice’s, B-Class Open and Doubles Open categories. Detailed coverage of those matches will be issued in a future publication.