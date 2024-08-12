Shuttle Strikers win inaugural ‘One Guyana’ President’s Cup Badminton title

Kaieteur Sports – The President’s Cup tournament, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sports in collaboration with the National Sports Commission, concluded on Saturday at the National Gymnasium.

Hosted by the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), the event was a team tournament with four captains selected through a random draw conducted during practice on Thursday night. Ultimately Shuttle Strikers lifted the title with a 3-0 win over Terminetters.

The action got off to an excellent start with each team showcasing a unique cheer. The tournament eventually served off with an official draw a little after noon, Akili Haynes and his team (Shuttle Strikers) looked formidable unit from the onset; solidifying a spot in the final with a 4-1 victory against Nkosi’s Black Panthers. While in the other semi-finals, the Terminetters triumphed over the Court Conquerors by winning three matches.

The finals saw the Terminetters and Shuttle Strikers face off in a thrilling match, with the Shuttle Strikers emerging victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, claiming the inaugural President’s Cup Badminton title.

Notably, the participating teams were made up of athletes who will represent Guyana at the Carebaco Regional Tournament in Aruba from August 22-25, 2024.