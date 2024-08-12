New medical centre in pipeline for ExxonMobil’s employees

Kaieteur News – ODITC, a joint venture (JV) between Guyana’s Orinduik Development Incorporated, Windsor Technologies, and 3t EnerMech is expanding its oil and gas training center in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara to offer medical services to employees of ExxonMobil Guyana.

In the organisation’s Project Summary, published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it was explained that the facility will offer a range of testing and assessments, “critical to ensure all persons traveling offshore have received the necessary testing/assessments as per Exxon and the Guyana government’s requirements.”

Services to be offered include TB skin testing; audiometry testing; OEUK (Offshore Energy UK) medical protocols (for the 0&G sector); fitness testing via Chester Step Test; pre- employment and work visa medical testing as well as drug and alcohol testing (via urinalysis and breathalyzer).

The institution said it plans to add these services to its existing business so will not require additional construction activities. Further, it outlined, “As the services are related to medical it must be noted we will not be handling any human samples and laboratory work associated with such a business offering. Our services are largely physical and non-evasive testing.”

Meanwhile, with regard to safety of the operations, the Project Summary states that all persons performing testing and medical assessments are qualified nurses and doctors, with all doctors registered and in date under the Medical Council of Guyana.

Additionally, all equipment is controlled by the Quality Manager and medical personnel are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to perform necessary testing and assessments.

All biohazard materials will be picked up by Midway Specialty Care Center from the facility. On Sunday, there was no notice to the public published by the EPA, regarding the facility. It also did not say whether the project will require environmental studies.

In 2022, ODITC became the first accredited centre for training and certification from the Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organization (OPITO). Founded in 1977, OPITO is the not-for-profit organisation that defines the standards in the offshore oil and gas industry.

It was established to support the region’s growing need to increase its oil and gas talent. The new facility, according to the developers, obtained the OPITO approval to train personnel across a range of rigger, banksman and slinger skills and competencies after meeting the strict criteria set out by the global skills organisation for the energy sector.

The more than US$20M facility features its own skills hall, welding and fabrication shop, rigging and lifting areas, technology suite and a 14ft deep sea survival pool.