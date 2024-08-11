Norton gets policy ideas from ‘Bam Bam Alley’ and Plaisance Line-Top

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton during a recent interview with Globe Span said that he meets people and gets information by hanging out at ‘Bam Bam Alley’ (a hang out spot located on Orange Walk, Georgetown) and the Plaisance Line-Top, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

“There are some around who always believe that I shouldn’t be on Orange walk, Bam Bam Alley liming, that I shouldn’t be on Plaisance Line-Top and they call out all the places that I shouldn’t be because of their perception of the place, of course I have a different view,” Norton told Globe Span as he explained that one of his weaknesses as Opposition Leader is ignoring people’s perception.

“I believe that is where I meet the people, that is where I get information, there is where I link with the people,” Norton said while adding, “And so to me, though there are elements in society who use that as a downside, I believe it has a positive element.”

The Opposition Leader further explained, “When I go into a village and I sit down with people, villagers and we gaff, we take a drink I learn from them”.

The Opposition Leader recalled that not too long ago, he was at Orange Walk purchasing some fish and chips “or something else” and someone said to him that he should not be there but he did not agree with their point-of-view.

“A (I) mean I am of the view that I need to be on the ground with people, I worked under Forbes Burnham and I see him transform from statesman to an ordinary person and I believe that is what is needed,” Norton said on the Globe Span programme.

“We need to know when to be a statesman like person and you need to know when to be ordinary and accessible and be able to relate to the average man,” Norton added while noting that many of his party’s supporters do not want handouts of “40 or 50 million dollars”.

“They just want you to show that you care for them and that the things you will do will bring benefit,” he noted.

Despite criticisms about his approach to politics, Norton maintains that he should ground with the people.

“I am one who believe that in every positive, there is a negative and vice versa so I have the tendency to look at the negative and derive the positive from it and when I am looking at the positives, I also look at what negatives will come from it so I can attenuate the negative impact,” Norton said.