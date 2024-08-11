Kares T10: ENet to broadcast Super 8 matches at Enmore

Kaieteur Sports – ENet, Guyana’s only locally-owned and leading telecommunications company will broadcast the quarter-final matches of the second Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast set for the Enmore Community Centre Ground today from 09:30h.

The quarter-final matches are Team Corruption vs. Montra Jaguars at 09:30h, Tarmac Titans vs. Mahdia at 11:30h, Titans All-Stars vs. The Guards at 13:30h, and Brooklyn Youth Strikers vs. Diamond Gunners at 15:30h.

Matches will be on E1, and those on the go can access it from the efficient Dream TV app on their mobile devices.

Additionally, FL Sport will have the matches live on YouTube, its mobile app, and its website.

“We are extremely thankful for the support of ENet, a transformative force in the local telecommunications sector. Last year, they broadcast matches from the National Stadium, and many people got to see the matches from the comfort of their homes and see many budding stars in action. We have gone further, and the quarter-final matches will be on show. ENet is certainly helping to take this sport to higher heights”, John Ramsingh of FL Sport noted.

The organiser also reminded those who wish to experience the live thrills at the venue that “the only thing you need to do is come early and secure a parking spot, as admission is free.”

According to Ramsingh, each of the four winners will pocket $100,000 while each loser will get $30,000, for a total payout of $520,000, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

He elaborated that, at minimum, each of these eight teams will regain its entrance fee of $25,000, while the winner receives an early bonus.

Each of the losing semi-finalists on August 24 will take home $250,000, compliments of Premier Insurance.

Second-place – $500,000 from SuperBet Guyana, and the winner pockets $1.5M from Star Rentals.

More so, players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

Assuria Insurance will present a motorbike, and $85,000 will go to the Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, $100,000 will be split equally between the Kawasaki Super Striker of the tournament (player with the highest strike rate—minimum of 12 balls) and the Most Economical bowler (lowest economy rate—minimum of 24 balls).

It will bring over G$3.4M being distributed in cash prizes.

More so, Manoj Goldsmith has opted to increase the prizes for each Player-of-the-Match from the quarter-finals. From now on, the longstanding jewellers will donate a silver chain to each Player-of-the-Match.

Additionally, the organisers indicated that due to unforeseen circumstances and based on discussions with sponsors, the finals and Cricket For Charity match involving President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been brought forward to Saturday, August 24.

Matches at the National Stadium will commence from 15:00h and run into the evening.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast also enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Jacobs’ Jewellery, Digital Technology, First Change Builders Inc, KFC Guyana, Hoosein’s Security Services, NEW GPC Inc., Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, Camille’s Academy, R. Kisson Contracting Service, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.