‘Coach Michelle’ Cumberbatch returns with 2nd edition of ‘Manifesting the Relationship You Want’ Conference

By Darren Hinds

Waterfalls Magazine – Many people are just a conference away from embarking on a new, more fulfilling, more purposeful journey in life. While this may be hyperbole to some degree, there is no doubt that conferences have life-changing impact, especially when those involved truly attend with the objective of bettering themselves.

Hundreds of Guyanese were able to experience this first hand at ‘Coach Michelle’ Cumberbatch’s inaugural “Manifesting the Relationship You Want” conference, which was held at the Pegasus Hotel last August. Those patrons, as well as new ones, will have that experience available to them once again on August 25th at the Princess Ramada Hotel from 08:00hrs to 17:00hrs.

There are dozens of testimonials from attendees of Cumberbatch’s initial conference that illustrate just how valuable the tools and strategies she offers attendees are; many stand to receive from Cumberbatch and her diverse panel of guest speakers at this year’s event.

This year’s list of guest speakers is particularly impressive, with Feliz Robertson and Sophie Dolphin hosting and co-hosting, respectively, and names such as Nigel Cumberbatch, Gregory Shaw, Mikhail J. McKenzie, and, the mastermind behind the event, Michelle Cumberbatch.

Additionally, an impressive lineup of panelists, including Renata Bailey, Mitch Cumberbatch, Apostle Kwame Wilson, LA Saul Vere Jacobs, Kadija Jacobs, Jamella Chesney, Ishaka Roger Jackman, have been confirmed to participate.

Cumberbatch told The Waterfalls that although the conference is titled “Manifesting the Relationship You Want”, it is not centered solely on romantic relationships, but has a much deeper focus on the self than one might think.

“The name “Manifesting the Relationship You Want” does not only deal with outward relationship primarily, but it deals with the inner relationship with oneself because once we discover who we are authentically, we are able to manifest all the things externally, from intimate relationships to relationships at work to the way we navigate our choices,” she said.

The real objective of the conference is to help people along their respective self-improvement journeys in order to equip them with the tools to nurture and manage healthy interpersonal and personal relationships.

Attendees will be able to participate in interactive sessions that will assist them in developing their self-worth and communication skills, to the end of advancing and developing their passions and fostering healthy relationships.

On this note, Coach Cumberbatch emphasized that the conference is not aimed at any particular socioeconomic bracket, but rather at any person who desires more of themselves.

Whether one’s goal is to start a family, improve their financial management, or gain employment, the conference seeks to help them manifest it into reality from within themselves.

The event will be a full-day conference, and attendees will receive much more than tool and strategies, as this annual event has seen much planning, preparation, and investment to ensure its success and quality. The sheer variety of speakers, panels, and activities that will be available to patrons throughout the day of the event is quite impressive, even including a live performance from a violinist. As such, the tickets for the event will cost attendees $20,000.

Nevertheless, the relationship coach noted that she hosts many other workshops, conferences, and programmes at a much lower cost, ranging from absolutely free to about $5,000 monthly. She encourages anyone with an interest in finding themselves and manifesting the things they want to attend the annual “Manifesting the Relationship You Want” conference as well as the smaller-scale initiatives she hosts throughout the year.

Cumberbatch wants attendees, at the very least, to leave the event with an understanding of the reality that good things aren’t always reclusive to certain people, and that we as a people are not limited or defined by our circumstances.

“Once you are in a space that you know who you are, your thinking is going to shift, and that’s when manifestation starts to happen because nothing is outside of your reach anymore,” she said.

She continued, “I want to actually disturb people’s patterns, I want to shift their thinking, and I want them to know that happy endings are not exclusive to any one person or group of people.”

Sponsors of the event include Morena Vogue, Crave Café, Sterling Products Limited, Camille’s Academy, Glo See Marketing, Shop Just Because, Kevin’s Reflection, CCL Lowe’s Construction Services, Hits & Jam 94.2 BOOM FM, Women’s Haven Guyana, Stephen Validum Designs and Makeup Artistry, and Wellcare Pharmacy.

Tickets are available at the following locations: Kevin’s Reflections at 391 Corlita Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Princess Ramada Hotel: Track BS Block Z Plantation, Georgetown; Cares worth at 103 Carmicheal Street North, Georgetown; and at 1116 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, next to Semp and Sons Hardware Store