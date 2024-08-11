450 players receive cricket gear courtesy of President

Kaieteur Sports – It was a monumental day for cricket in Guyana yesterday, as His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali made a historic presentation of cricket gear to hundreds of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Academy players, who were the first set of beneficiaries to officially be a part of what is expected to be a magical journey for the sport.

Among the high-profile Cabinet members present alongside President Ali, was Prime minister Mark Philips, Finance Minister Ashni Singh, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd, Minister of Housing Colin Croal, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Antony and Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn.

Hundreds of young cricketers from the Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara sets of the GCB Academy, were recipients of bats, balls, pads, helmets and other accessories which made up the kit, presented individually to each boy and girl at the Arthur Chung Center, East Coast during Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

During his opening speech, Minister Ramson said the day was a monumental one for cricket, the government and Guyana as a whole.

“Today is a historic day, there has never been a single day that this large investment is being made for young cricketers across the entire country,” said the Sports Minister.

Ramson took the opportunity on the behalf of the Ministry of Sports, to laud President Ali for being a leader who loves cricket and is driven by a desire to see the sport soar to its highest heights; through a number of countrywide endeavors, projects and programs.

The Sports Minister said Guyana is on a preparation course for the 2028 Olympics, where for the first time ever, Guyana will be aiming to be a part of the global event.

Finance Minister Ashni Singh said he was privileged to join President Ali on such a historic occasion for Guyana’s continued growth as a nation.

Singh dubbed the move as “A truly historic occasion”, while speaking on opportunities beyond sports such as access to universities, adding that now is the “Best time to be a sports person or a young professional.”

Delivering his feature address, His Excellency opened up by saying “Today is not about cricket but holistic living. We believe that the plans we have can help create an ecosystem for cricket,” said the country’s leader.

Citing the need to deliver firsthand the gear and equipment needed to help foster a strong developmental structure across Guyana, the project was solely undertaken by President Ali; who ensured that hundreds of current and upcoming Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Academy players are now more equipped for the journey ahead.

With the GCB Academy spreading across areas as far as Moruca, President Ali called on the Board to place emphasis on other rural areas like Region 7 and Hinterland regions, in order to harvest the natural talent.

“ I believe that the raw talent that exists in these regions can add to cricket”, while calling for the return of the ‘Ball in sock’ setup in every cricketer’s home, urging them to spend less time on devices and focus more on hitting the ball.

“Cricket is not just turning up and holding a bat, when you’re talented and gifted you have to give more of yourself,” said Ali, who called on the players to not become too carried away by their talents or skills, but rather find a more humble, dedicated approach to mastering their skills as professionals.

He added that barring natural Talents and gifts, players could easily keep their skills dormant should they not take the time to nourish or build on it.

The President challenged the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall to prepare manuals on rules and laws of cricket, something that can help GCB in their mission to correctly grow the sport across the various facets.

“Investment in sports is a huge part of the one Guyana movement. By next year we’ll be hosting international cricket in Region 6 at the Stadium”, adding that the government has already put in a request to host the complete Women’s CPL tournament at Anna Regina next year.

Region 10’s cricket venue will be done by year end while the indoor facility at Providence is almost complete; with plans for a 20 acre cricket academy on the East Coast already in progress, all part of the President’s vision for cricket development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Phillips called yesterday’s presentation to the kids, “Strategy in action”, adding that expansion of cricket in Guyana, will inevitably help the West Indies team on their way to reclaiming their tag as best in the world again. (Clifton Ross)