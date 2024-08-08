GECOM says it has safeguards in place to prevent multiple voting, other forms of skullduggery at elections

Kaieteur News – As Guyana prepares for its national elections in 2025, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Wednesday addressed concerns about electoral integrity by outlining the safeguards in place to prevent multiple voting and other forms of fraud.

This response came in light of recent criticisms from the Alliance For Change (AFC) regarding the electoral system. In a press release, GECOM responded to the AFC’s dissatisfaction with the current system, which included calls for the introduction of biometric and electronic voting to enhance electoral integrity. The AFC also urged GECOM to remove outdated names from the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB), from which all voters’ lists are derived.

GECOM reiterated that it operates within the confines of existing statutory provisions governing National Registration, Local Government Elections, and General and Regional Elections. “We cannot and will not act outside of the extant statutory provisions,” GECOM stated. The Commission highlighted that it cannot implement changes beyond what current laws permit.

GECOM also emphasised that there are in existing multiple safeguards aimed to protect the integrity of the country’s electoral system. ”The safeguards include, but are not limited to, (i) the presence of political party agents at each polling station, (ii) accurate identification of the voter, (iii) the use of indelible ink, (iv) the presence of security personnel from the Guyana Police Force, (v) the conduct of an intensive voter education campaign, (vi) adequate training of Election Day staff for efficient conduct of the polls, (vii) counting of ballots at the place of poll in the presence of authorized representatives of the contesting parties, and (viii) the presence of local and international observers throughout the voting and counting processes.” GECOM announced in the statement.

Additionally, in response to concerns about voter impersonation, GECOM’s Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud, has recently proposed installing cameras in polling stations. This measure aims to record activities without compromising voter privacy. Regarding the AFC’s proposal for biometric verification, GECOM noted that current laws do not permit the use of biometric technology. Chairman Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh has previously stated that implementing such systems would require legislative changes. GECOM is therefore unable to adopt biometric methods until the necessary legal amendments are made.

However, GECOM has explored the feasibility of introducing digital fingerprint capture and biometric identification. It was said in the statement, “The Chairman facilitated discussions on a Motion that was moved by one Member of the Commission proposing the introduction of digital fingerprint capture during registration, and the introduction of biometric fingerprint identification of voters at polling stations.” As a result, a feasibility study was conducted and has since been completed. Copies of the study have been circulated to Commission members for review and further deliberation.

Furthermore, addressing AFC’s concerns about the accuracy of the voters’ list, GECOM referred to a ruling by Acting Chief Justice Roxanne George. The ruling restricts GECOM from updating the NRRDB beyond the existing legal provisions, requiring adherence to legal procedures for any list updates. Despite these constraints, GECOM said it continues to update the National Register based on reports of deceased individuals from the General Register Office. The release stated that the Commission also conducts regular Claims and Objections Exercises to maintain the accuracy of the voters’ list. Additionally, the Chief Election Officer has requested periodic updates from the Chief Medical Officer and the Commissioner of Police regarding deceased persons to further ensure the register remains current and accurate.