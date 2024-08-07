Teams look to quarter-finals following intense opening rounds

Kares T10Blast…

– Titans All-Stars, Team Corruption among quarter-finalists for weekend’s upcoming round

Kaieteur Sports – The second edition of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast continues to produce nail-biting finishes as most of the Round-of-16 matches at the Police Sports Club and Lusignan Community Centre had nerves on a knife’s edge on Sunday.

Among the big names being eliminated from the tournament are defending champions Eccles All-Stars and the renowned Village Rams. The formidable Titans All-Stars, popular teams such as Team Corruption and Tarmac Titans, and the new team on the block, Montra Jaguars, are among those in the quarter-finals, set for Sunday, August 11, at the Enmore Community Centre Ground.

The quarter-final matches are Team Corruption vs. Montra Jaguars at 09:30h, Tarmac Titans vs. Mahdia at 11:30h, Titans All-Stars vs. The Guards at 13:30h and Brooklyn Youth Strikers vs. Diamond Gunners at 15:30h.

Eccles All-Stars eliminated

Eccles All-Stars’ quest to defend their title has ended after Tarmac Titans, a 2023 semi-finalist, knocked them out in a sensational last-ball finish. Ten was needed off the final over, and Daniel Ross smashed Anthony Antonio for four off the last ball to shatter Eccles’s hopes. The defending champs would leave to rue the missed opportunities in the field.

SUMMARY: Eccles All-Stars 98-7 from 10 overs (Quazim Yusuf 29, Keshan Persaud 19*, Jonte Thomas 15; Daniel Ross 3-22, Carlton Jacques 2-18) lost to Tarmac Titans 101-6 from 10 Montra Jaguars oust Village Rams

In another cliffhanger at Lusignan, the Montra Jaguars held their nerves to roar back and defeat the Village Rams in a pulsating contest that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Led by sensational hitting from Devendra Latchman, the Jaguars scored 17 off Rashidi Benjamin’s last over.

SUMMARY: Village Rams 102-7 from 10 overs (Jonathan Van Lange 22, Omesh Danram 19, Sheldon Alexander 15, Quincy Ovid-Richardson 15; Ronsford Beaton 2-27, Raymond Perez 1-18, Kevlon Anderson 1-28) lost to Montra Jaguars 105-5 from 10 overs (Devendra Latchman 29*, Kevlon Anderson 24, Jonathan Foo 21; Rajpaul Basdeo 2-23, Shiveshwar Sankar 1-17) by five wickets

Ricardo Adams leads Mahdia assault on CJIA

Mahdia (Movements Family) has sent a stern warning as they hammered CJIA XI by 78 runs at the Police Sports Club. Adams blasted 12 sixes and four fours in an unbeaten 103 from 31 balls, while Ershaad Ali got 81 (2x4s; 9x6s) from 29 balls.

SUMMARY: Mahdia 193-0 from 10 overs (Ricardo Adams 103*, Ershaad Ali 81*) beat CJIA XI 115-4 from 10 overs (Shaikel 42, Wayne LaRose 32*, Noel Evlyn; Raydon Austin 2-20, Deonarine Seegobin 1-4) by 78 runs overs (Kenroy Cox 25, Nickoise Barker 22; Daniel Ross 13*; Troy Gonsalves 2-13, Kevon Joseph 2-15) by four wickets

Corruption pulls off a stunner

Looking down and out at 90-7 in seven overs, Team Corruption dug deep to snatch a thrilling victory against Upsetters. Ntini Permaul smashed 56 from 16 balls to carry them over the line.

SUMMARY: Upsetters 130-2 from 10 overs (Seon Gaskin 64*, Jamaul Wilson 53; Ntini Permaul 1-19, Keon Morris 1-27) lost to Team Corruption 131-9 from 9.1 overs (Ntini Permaul 55, Rafael Estraido 35; Cordell Melville 3-31, Ravindra Samaroo 2-28) by one wicket

The Guards are through

After being eliminated at this same stage by Eccles in 2023, The Guards overcame Lil Rams, led by national player Junior Sinclair.

SUMMARY: The Guards 171-5 from 10 overs (David Williams 47, Junior Sinclair 43, Kevon Boodie 35; Marlon Boele 1-33, Ravaldo Pereira 1-39) beat Lil Rams 107-6 (Shamar Apple 54, Amir Azhar 15; Junior Sinclair 2-12, Kevon Boodie 2-14) by 64 runs.

Diamond Gunners inch closer

Led by a squash buckling 76 (12x6s) from 21 balls by Damion Vantull, Diamond Gunners eliminated the spirited Bartica Bulls from the tournament.

SUMMARY: Diamond Gunners 127-7 from 10 overs (Damion Vantull 76, Jason Sinclair 13*; Ashton Simmons 3-17, Kevon Stephen 2-22) beat Bartica Bulls 93-5 from 10 overs (Inzamam Bacchus 40, Haml Lamb 29; Totaram Bishun 1-19, Laurel Parks 1-28) by 34 runs

Titans All-Stars beat Premier Insurance

Sachin Singh blasted an unbeaten 65 (2x4s; 8x6s) from 28 balls, and Quentin Sampson (38) gave the powerful unit a decent total, which proved too much for Premier Insurance.

SUMMARY: Titans All-Stars 133-3 from 10 overs (Sachin Singh 65, Quentin Sampson 38; Akshaya Persaud 11*; Carlos LaRose 1-26, Thaddeus Lovell 1-26) beat Premier Insurance 89-9 from 10 overs (Shaquille Williams 19, Yeudistir Persaud 18; Quentin Sampson 2-5, Antony Adams 2-17) by 44 runs

A battle of the newbie’s: Brooklyn Youth Strikers and Green Scorpions

Two new teams to the tournament, Brooklyn Youth Strikers – will now have a chance to vie for a spot in the semi-finals.

SUMMARY: Green Scorpions 80-7 from 10 overs (Tyrone Narine 26, Manieram Singh 18, Rayram Ramdeholl 17; Seon Hetmyer 4-9, Ryan Latif 1-9) lost to Brooklyn Youth Strikers 86-4 from 6.3 overs ( Alvin Mohabir 49, Ameer Mohamed 15*; Tyron Narine 3-28) by six wickets

The champions will receive G$1.5 million, while the runners-up will receive G$500,000.The losing semi-finalists each get G$250,000. Players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and a $75,000 cash prize, while a motorbike and $85,000 will go to the Most Valuable Player.