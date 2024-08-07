Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Reg.2 RDC inks $76M in contracts for school, road works

Aug 07, 2024 News

The site located for a new $25 million nursery building in Tapakuma Lake, Region Two. (Photos, RDC of Region 2)

The site located for a new $25 million nursery building in Tapakuma Lake, Region Two. (Photos, RDC of Region 2)

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two on Tuesday signed three capital projects totalling $76,107,389 for the repairing of a district hospital, construct a new nursery school and fix up a road  in the Region.

According to the information shared by the RDC, the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity is set to undergo major rehabilitation and this will be executed by J. Hussain’s Construction & Supplies at a cost of $27,399,545. The works are set to be completed by November this year.

Another project is for the upgrading of Barber Man Street in the Henrietta community. The project will be executed by Vision X Construction & Supplies at a cost of $23,330,040 and is expected to be completed by or before October this year. This publication understands that the project will see major upgrades to the current 11 feet wide road to a modern asphaltic concrete road which will also be extended to approximately 14 feet wide.

The Regional Administration signing the contracts for the rehabilitation of the Oscar Joseph District Hospital and Barber Man Street in Henrietta.

The Regional Administration signing the contracts for the rehabilitation of the Oscar Joseph District Hospital and Barber Man Street in Henrietta.

Further, the Amerindian Village, Tapakuma Lake will have a brand new nursery school building. The school will be built by Triple P Construction and General Supplies at a cost of $25,377,804. The Regional Administration provided that this new school will benefit the pupils living within the village and will accommodate 12 classrooms, a sanitary block, kitchen, HM Office and a sick bay.

Kaieteur News understands that nursery classes in the village are being held in a section of the primary school building.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 5th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Them ah hide we Oil Figures

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

MCYS launches ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games

MCYS launches ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games

Aug 07, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), launched the inaugural President’s Games yesterday at the MCYS...
Read More
Nobel Abrego set to ride in Guyana Cup feature

Nobel Abrego set to ride in Guyana Cup feature

Aug 07, 2024

Abrams’ 400m exit ends Guyana’s time at Paris Games

Abrams’ 400m exit ends Guyana’s time at Paris...

Aug 07, 2024

Highly anticipated Punches in Bunches as Caribbean Nationals gear up for slugfests

Highly anticipated Punches in Bunches as...

Aug 07, 2024

GCB concerned following CWI Press Release concerning Order of Court declaring the election of CWI Vice-President Bassarath

GCB concerned following CWI Press Release...

Aug 07, 2024

GFF improves referees pool through FIFA Member Association Referees Training Course

GFF improves referees pool through FIFA Member...

Aug 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]