Reg.2 RDC inks $76M in contracts for school, road works

Kaieteur News – The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two on Tuesday signed three capital projects totalling $76,107,389 for the repairing of a district hospital, construct a new nursery school and fix up a road in the Region.

According to the information shared by the RDC, the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity is set to undergo major rehabilitation and this will be executed by J. Hussain’s Construction & Supplies at a cost of $27,399,545. The works are set to be completed by November this year.

Another project is for the upgrading of Barber Man Street in the Henrietta community. The project will be executed by Vision X Construction & Supplies at a cost of $23,330,040 and is expected to be completed by or before October this year. This publication understands that the project will see major upgrades to the current 11 feet wide road to a modern asphaltic concrete road which will also be extended to approximately 14 feet wide.

Further, the Amerindian Village, Tapakuma Lake will have a brand new nursery school building. The school will be built by Triple P Construction and General Supplies at a cost of $25,377,804. The Regional Administration provided that this new school will benefit the pupils living within the village and will accommodate 12 classrooms, a sanitary block, kitchen, HM Office and a sick bay.

Kaieteur News understands that nursery classes in the village are being held in a section of the primary school building.