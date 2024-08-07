Nobel Abrego set to ride in Guyana Cup feature

Kaieteur Sports – Panamanian jockey Nobel Abrego is all set to ride in the feature event of the 16th running of the Guyana Cup.

This historical feature event, which has a purse of G$11,625,000, will see the top horse claiming the championship tag as Guyana’s top horse and a whooping sum of approximately G$ 6 million.

The experienced jockey, Abrego is expected to pilot the newly imported Nova Sol at Rising Sun Turf Club on Sunday August 11 in the feature race.

Nova Sol is now owned by Guyana’s newest horse owner, Jermaine Sripal, a renowned businessman.

Abrego is no stranger to Guyana Cup, as he featured in this event in recent years.

“Guyana’s racing has improved plenty (a lot),” Abrego said.

Owner of Nova Sol, Sripal had indicated at the Guyana Cup drawing and press conference that he is excited to feature in this prestigious running of the 16th Guyana Cup.

While he is inexperienced as an owner, his horse will be trained by the influential Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr. Sripal who is also the owner of Spankhurst, Guyana’s top horse for last year, remains confident of a good showing at Guyana Cup for his horse, Nova Sol.

The feature race for this Guyana Cup will have 12 horses, mostly newly imported horses.

With this year’s Guyana Cup purse being the biggest in the Caribbean, horses from various countries will be compelled to travel to Guyana and battle for supremacy.

Rising Sun Turf Club will be transformed into an electrifying atmosphere for the entire family, where kids will be treated to a fun park and fans will be thrilled to great vibes when the DJ competition takes Centre stage after the race.

Horses entered and gate positions for Guyana Cup feature event includes; Stat, Bossalina, Loyal Company, Beckham James, John Bull, Olympic Kremlin, Nova Sol, Stolen Money, Stormy Victory, Oy Vey, Ritorna Vincetori and Easy Time.

Race time is 12:00h local time at Rising Sun.