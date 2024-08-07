MCYS launches ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games

Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), launched the inaugural President’s Games yesterday at the MCYS Boardroom. This groundbreaking multi-sports tournament is scheduled for August 10-11 at the National Gymnasium, promising an exciting weekend for sports enthusiasts.

The launch event was attended by an esteemed lineup of sports officials, including Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle, Assistant Director of Sports Franklin Wilson, President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association Godfrey Munroe, President of the Guyana Tennis Association Christie Campbell, President of the Guyana Badminton Association Emelia Ramdhani, President of the Guyana Squash Association David Fernandes, and President of the Volleyball Federation Levi Nedd, among others.

The President’s Games will feature mini-tournaments in six sports disciplines: Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Volleyball, Badminton, Futsal (football), and Squash. However, the Squash tournament will serve off in early September due to the unavailability of players.

This tournament aligns with the President of Guyana, His Excellency, Dr. Ifraan Ali’s One Guyana Sports programme. Each discipline will be competing for its individual ‘One Guyana’ branded trophy.

The games serve as a vital platform for athletes to sharpen their skills in preparation for future international competitions. The Futsal tournament will follow a knockout format, with the top three teams advancing to the final stage. Volleyball will feature Under-19 and Senior matches for both males and females. Table Tennis and Lawn Tennis will host novice and open championships, while Badminton will include novice matches as well as competitions for players set to travel for international tournaments later this month.

Representatives from all six disciplines have praised the two-day President’s Games, expressing their enthusiasm for the opportunities it presents for athletes across Guyana.

“This initiative is a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to showcase their talents and gain valuable experience,” said Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sports. “We look forward to seeing some great performances and fostering a spirit of unity through sports.”

The President’s Games promise to be a highlight of the sporting calendar, bringing together athletes and fans in a celebration of skill, competition, and the unifying power of sports.