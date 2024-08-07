Kares T10: Over $500,000 payout for quarter-finalists at Enmore; finals shifted to August 24

Kaieteur News – In a bid to ensure that players continue to reap the rewards of competing in the second season of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast, FL Sport has upped the stakes for the quarter-finals set for Sunday, August 11, at the Enmore Community Centre Ground, East Coast Demerara.

Additionally, the organisers indicated that due to unforeseen circumstances and based on discussions with sponsors, the finals and Cricket For Charity match involving President Dr. Irfaan Ali has been brought forward to Saturday, August 24.

“In 2023, we stated we want to ensure we give back more to players and fans, and this year, we have increased all of the prizes and added a hefty quarter-final payout. Each of the eight teams at Enmore will be rewarded”, John Ramsingh, Director of FL Sport, stated.

According to Ramsingh, each of the four winners will pocket $100,000 while each loser will get $30,000, for a total payout of $520,000, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

He elaborated that, at minimum, each of these eight teams will regain its entrance fee of $25,000, while the winner receives an early bonus.

Each of the losing semi-finalists on August 24 will take home $250,000, compliments of Premier Insurance.

Second-place – $500,000 from SuperBet Guyana and the winner pockets $1.5M from Star Rentals.

More so, players will vie for the titles of Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final. Each winner will receive a Smart TV and $75,000 cash prize compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

Assuria Insurance will present a motorbike, and $85,000 will go to the Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, $100,000 will be split equally between the Kawasaki Super Striker of the tournament (player with the highest strike rate—minimum of 12 balls) and the Most Economical bowler (lowest economy rate—minimum of 24 balls).

It will bring over G$3.4M being distributed in cash prizes.

The quarter-final matches are Team Corruption vs. Montra Jaguars at 09:30h, Tarmac Titans vs. Mahdia at 11:30h, Titans All-Stars vs. The Guards at 13:30h, and Brooklyn Youth Strikers vs. Diamond Gunners at 15:30h.

The Kares One Guyana T10 Blast also enjoys the support of Kares Engineering, Banks DIH Limited, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, Demerara Mutual, ETS, Metro Office and Computer Supplies, Jacobs’ Jewellery, Digital Technology, First Change Builders Inc, KFC Guyana, Hoosein’s Security Services, NEW GPC Inc., Building Expo 2024, Giftland OfficeMax, Sankar’s Auto Works, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Trophy Stall, ANSA McAL Distribution, Camille’s Academy, R. Kisson Contracting Service, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Samaroo Investments, and Coel’s Boutique.