InSync Therapeutics set to host High-Performance Summit on September 29

– Number of high-profile overseas specialists set to attend

Kaieteur Sports – InSync Therapeutics, fresh off their successful United Kingdom Strength and Conditioning Association (UKSCA) strength and conditioning programme will be hosting another summit on September 29, geared towards more intricate aspects of promoting optimal human performance.

The recently concluded programme saw a number of Guyanese attendees completing phase 1 of the Accredited Strength and Conditioning Coach (ASCC) programme. The first phase focused heavily on public spheres for bringing a science-based standard to strength and conditioning coaching.

According to InSync Therapeutics’ Managing Director and professional cricket physio Neil Barry Jr. this upcoming seminar will be more advanced as it will feature a wide array of international and regional specialists both past and present from the straight and conditioning filed of sports.

Among the professional in the field set to be a part of next month’s programme; former head Academy Physiotherapist at Manchester City Football Club, Scot McAllister, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rene Best, Head Physiotherapist at Rajasthan Royals (Indian Premier League) John Gloster, Consultant in Medical and Performance Solutions, Grant Downie; Consultant in Emergency Medicine and Lecturer in Sports Medicine, Dr Praimanand Singh, Strength and Conditioning Coach Martin Gallyer; who was a facilitator during the UKSCA programme.

Barry said that he expects a huge turnout with persons from various sectors including administrators, coaches and stakeholders, athletes, parents and the list goes on. Meanwhile, registration for the High-Performance Summit is set at US$100 per interested person, with more information about the summit available via contact being made with Insync Therapeutics 592-731-8442.