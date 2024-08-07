GCB concerned following CWI Press Release concerning Order of Court declaring the election of CWI Vice-President Bassarath

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is deeply concerned about the contents of a Press Release purportedly issued by Cricket West Indies Inc. (CWI) following a ruling by the High Court in Guyana earlier today (5th August, 2024) that the election of Azim Bassarath as Vice President of CWI was unlawful, null, void and of no effect.

The contents of the said Release are misleading to the public and gave an inaccurate and incorrect description/narration of the proceedings before the High Court.

The Press Release failed to highlight that the application to challenge the jurisdiction of the High Court was made by CWI and not by either Azim Bassarath or Gregory Nicholls.

Secondly the Release deliberately omitted the fact that CWI, Bassarath and Nicholls failed to attend the hearing.

On the third note, the Release deliberately omitted the fact that the challenge to the jurisdiction of the Court was based on the ground that the matter called for an interpretation of the Articles of Association and therefore subject to arbitration.

Lastly, the Learned Judge pointed out that neither CWI, nor Bassarath nor Nicholls advanced any contrary interpretation to the Articles to make “interpretation” of the Articles an issue in the matter.

Furthermore, the Release also deliberately omitted the fact that CWI, Bassarath and Nicholls failed to file their application to challenge the jurisdiction of the Court within the stipulated timeline but the Learned Judge still considered their challenge to jurisdiction.

The GCB is also concerned that it was not privy to any meeting of the Directors of CWI where the decision was made to file an appeal against the ruling of the Learned Judge.

CWI seems adamant to continue with a Vice President who was unlawfully elected rather than to correct a grave wrong which was committed on 25th March, 2023 at the CWI election.