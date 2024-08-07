Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Ganja farm in Berbice River destroyed

Aug 07, 2024

The ganja farm going up in flames

Kaieteur News – Region Ten police have recently destroyed a ganja farm between Wiruni and St. Lust, Berbice River.

Stopping short from saying when the farm was destroyed, police said that it encompassed three acres of land with over 12,500 plants. The farm also had a nursery with 25,000 more plants. One hundred and forty pounds of dried marijuana were also found.

Police estimated the total value of the farm to be over $3 million. Investigations are ongoing.

