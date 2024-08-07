Ganja farm in Berbice River destroyed

Latest update August 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 07, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Region Ten police have recently destroyed a ganja farm between Wiruni and St. Lust, Berbice River.
Stopping short from saying when the farm was destroyed, police said that it encompassed three acres of land with over 12,500 plants. The farm also had a nursery with 25,000 more plants. One hundred and forty pounds of dried marijuana were also found.
Police estimated the total value of the farm to be over $3 million. Investigations are ongoing.
Them ah hide we Oil Figures
Aug 07, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), launched the inaugural President’s Games yesterday at the MCYS...
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Aug 07, 2024
Kaieteur News – The growth of vehicular traffic, coupled with a densely populated coastal strip, has long made the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]